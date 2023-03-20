Every journalist has a handbook with a basic checklist in it. The first item we check off is research, citing all the evidence we found and making our claims. Next, we move on to editing, making sure that all words are spelled correctly and our article makes sense. Finally, we check off the verification box, stating that we made sure to fact-check all our information and provide research to prove what we are saying. This checklist is in the back of every journalist's mind, and even on some of their desks. So why, when journalists are just trying to do their simple checklist, do government agencies try to stop this?
The Flatwater Free press recently released an article about nitrate levels seeping into groundwater and providing factual evidence and research to support its information, using important tips. During the first part of the journalistic checklist, the writer looked into the evidence and made sure to keep fact-checking and used the last part of the checklist when finishing the article. This writer asked the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the NRDs to provide employee emails that used the keywords “nitrates”, and several others, to which the NRDs complied. However, this process was stopped by the NDEE, which asked for $44,103.11 to see this information.
Normal minds may think this is common, but it is anything but. Journalists routinely ask public officials to get information for them, as they are paid with taxpayer dollars to do just this. There are records laws that allow officials to make newspaper agencies cover some of these costs, but this is not the question.
The agency tried to make things easier by eliminating the number of emails needed and helping out with the process to reduce the stress. The Nebraska Office of the Chief Information Officer said it could search for the information, eliminating the cost and time. You may ask, “Why is this not fair?” Well, Nebraska public record law states, “the fee for records shall not include any charge for the services of an attorney to review the requested public records seeking a legal basis to withhold the public records from the public.” NDEE is asking a nonprofit agency to pay the price of a teacher’s average annual salary to obtain important information.
This case went to the Nebraska court and was ruled in the trust’s favor. The judge sided with Flatwater in stating that the amount provided by NDEE is outrageous and too high for what is asked, and it must change the amount being asked. Records helped state that Flatwater Free Press has the legal right to ask for new cost compliance, and the agency has no right to charge for time spent deciding whether to make records unavailable.
This case is a major win for journalists and the free press in Nebraska, as it shows that you can’t get whatever you want just because of your power. Many large agencies are ruining small press by charging large fees and hurting individuals to get what they want, as they fear no legal repercussions. The win in court helps to show big businesses that they can’t rule all because of who they are, and freedom of the press will rise above all.
Along with this, I do feel that the amount requested by the NDEE for the records request was way too much. As Flatwater Free Press stated, many times departments will request a small fee for their service, which never equates to more than a few hundred dollars, when requesting the same service that was in this case. However, the public government, funded by taxpayers, wants a large salary of money because it believes that is what it’s owed. Searching for emails may take time and cost a few hundred dollars, but certainly not thousands, equaling the cost of a small car. Not even the highest-pricing lawyer charges $44,000 for simple services.
This case has made the journalist's checklist even longer. The first item is now research, next is editing, fact-checking, and finally taking out a small loan to pay the fees the government thinks it is owed. Although controversial, the case has helped to establish more freedom of the press for journalists and makes sure that all agencies know they will have consequences for their actions. Writing this entry, I made sure to check off the box that cited my sources, as a broke high school student doesn’t have the credit score to apply for a loan to get supplemental information from a public agency.