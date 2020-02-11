By the end of the year, the Johnny Carson exhibit at the Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk will be transformed.
The original exhibit, which features his six Emmy Awards, Presidential Medal of Freedom, Kennedy Center Honor and much more, opened in the fall of 2002 and has been a tourist destination ever since.
But exhibits, like homes and offices, need updating now and then.
In fact, Jeff Sotzing, Carson’s nephew who worked as a producer on the “Tonight Show” and has served as the liaison between the Carson organization and the museum, visited in the summer of 2017 and suggested to museum staff that it might be time to renovate the exhibit, said JoBeth Cox, the museum’s director.
To jump-start the effort, Sotzing paid for the preliminary design work. Last year, museum officials revealed the design that includes more interactive exhibits and modern displays. Museum officials also began a campaign to raise the $300,000 needed for the renovation.
The new space will be completely updated, Cox said. The design calls for a 1960s-era living room where visitors can watch “The Tonight Show,” an area where visitors can “pose” with Carson, a monologue performance area, displays of his awards, costumes and much more.
Some of the items to be displayed in the new exhibit are in the current one, and some will be new, Cox said.
Sotzing has offered a number of additional artifacts, including clothing worn by Doc Severinson, Carson’s bandleader and sidekick, Carson’s drum set, his first artist contract signed in 1949, scripts from his shows, his personal photo album and more.
Plus, once the exhibit is complete, the items will become the property of the museum. Up to this point, they had just been on loan, Cox said.
Now, Cox and the committee are finalizing the design with Flint Hills Design of North Newton, Kansas.
They also are accepting donations to put the fundraising campaign over the top. So far, they have raised around three-fourths of the needed funds.
Making a donation is a good way to thank Carson for his generosity to the community, Cox said.
In the past, Carson and his foundation have donated to the museum, Norfolk Arts Center, Senior Citizens Center, Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk Public Library, Norfolk Public Schools and more entities.