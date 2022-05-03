One of the highlights of last Thursday’s weather-shortened Norfolk Track and Field Classic was provided by Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr.
The senior bettered her season best in the long jump by almost 10 inches by leaping 18 feet, 2 inches. That left her just a half inch short of tying the meet record and put her in the all-class top 10 in the state this season.
“She just did all the things we keep harping about — running tall, staying on your toes and driving your knee,” Tri County Northeast coach Dave Uldrich said. “She did all those things, and it came together.
“She went over 18 feet three years ago and has been over 18 feet every year. But this year has been kind of a struggle because of the weather. It was kind of like, are we ever going to get there? She had a good day to jump, and it all came together.”
Carr was waiting all season for that type of jump, which was also a personal record by an inch.
“I hadn’t hit 18 feet this year yet, and when I hit it, it just felt good,” she said. “I knew I could get it. Most of my meets this year have been cold and windy and not good for a meet day. But while I was doing long jump, it was perfect weather for me. The wind was kind of going with me and, when I got that jump, my foot was right on the board. It was all good.
“Having that nice day just puts you in a good mood and makes your muscles all warm.”
But what might have been even more impressive about Carr’s performance at the Norfolk Classic was unfortunately wiped out by the rain and lightning.
She was sitting in second place in the triple jump at 34-11 when the event was called after three of the four jumps had been completed.
And she was doing that after first trying the event two weeks earlier. Despite being a triple jump rookie, Carr still qualified for the Norfolk Classic in the event by competing into two cold-weather meets.
She had previously spent her high school track and field career participating in the long jump, 100- and 200-meter dashes, and the 4x100 relay.
“That’s where her home was,” Uldrich said. “But we decided we could do a little bit more with our track team by diversifying.”
Carr could really make a splash in the triple jump, something that’s rare for high school athletes to accomplish in something they might do for a total of five weeks at the end of their career.
“She probably had potential to go 36 feet,” Uldrich said.
The triple jump seems to be a natural fit.
“It’s pretty new to me, but I excelled in it pretty quickly,” Carr said. “I just picked it up right away, honestly. It came pretty naturally to me.”
But there were adjustments to make for the seasoned and successful long jumper.
“For long jump, you don’t have to think about what you do as much,” she said. “What I mean by that is you just have to jump off one leg. For triple jump, you have to jump off one time and then you’ve got to jump off again. The thinking process is just different.”
A Morningside basketball recruit, Carr shows off her athleticism in track and field, too.
But that’s not the only reason she has reached her level of success in the jumps.
“She’s a good student, so she understands,” Uldrich said. “Mr. (Marc) Bathke, our jumps coach, videos her a lot and replays it. She’s a visual learner, so when she sees that, she really makes adjustments. And she’s coachable.”
Starting with the rescheduled Lewis & Clark Conference meet, Carr will have a chance to put her rapid gains on display and go even farther at the biggest competitions of the season. The Wolfpack will be part of next week’s C-4 district competition at Hartington.
“I think going into districts she has a 2-foot lead in the triple jump and a foot and change (lead) in the long jump,” Uldrich said. “As long as she hits the board and gets a mark, I think she’ll get to go to Omaha in at least two events.”
Getting to the state track and field meet would be nothing new to Carr. But there is still plenty of drive to return one more time.
“I think she’s got some unfinished business,” Uldrich said. “As a freshman, she was a state runner-up in the long jump in Class D. Then she had the COVID year, couldn’t jump and she probably could have won state that year.
“Last year she got third in Class C and didn’t jump her best, so I think she wants to win the long jump at the Omaha meet.”
Carr said getting to state in both jumps, setting a new long jump personal record and getting to 35 feet in the triple jump are her goals for the remainder of her season. And, yes, securing that elusive state gold medal is also on the list.
That would be the perfect final chapter of her track and field career before basketball becomes her full-time focus.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “We’re going into a new chapter of my life, but I’ll be sad leaving some things in my life behind like track, my friends and coaches.”
CHART LEADERS
With a majority of events at the Norfolk Track and Field Classic canceled and most of the area’s conference meets postponed from Saturday to Tuesday, there was minimal movement among the chart leaders.
Niobrara/Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha took the top spot in the high jump by going 5-5 at the Summerland Invitational. She passed up Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles (5-4) and then defeated Robles head-to-head at the Norfolk Classic, where both cleared 5-4.
The Wisner-Pilger Invitational produced the top two times of the season in the 300 low hurdles. The host team’s Kayla Svoboda became the first area girl to break 47 seconds this year by finishing in 46.66.
Jordan Metzler of Wakefield now sits second in 47.53.
Area girls season chart
Listed below are the top eight girls outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
Long Jump
Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Concord, 2009 19-5
1. Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast 18-2
2. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 17-4½
3. Kailee Kellum, Valentine 17-0
Paytyn Taake, Battle Creek 17-0
5. Addi Taake, Battle Creek 16-5
6. Kendra Petersen, Lutheran High Northeast 16-4
7. Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s 16-3½
8. Kennedy Settje, Clarkson/Leigh 16-2½
Triple Jump
Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 2021 39-9¾
1. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 35-9½
2. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 35-9
3. Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast 34-11
4. Sydney Kuchar, Battle Creek 34-5
5. Abbie Kromarek, Plainview 34-4¼
6. Kennedy Settje, Clarskon/Leigh 34-4
7. Eden Raymond, Ainsworth 34-2½
8. Gina Wragge, Pierce 34-1½
Discus
Amy Paulsen, Oakland-Craig, 1990 160-0
1. Jozy Piper, Pierce 142-1
2. Cailey Stout, Scribner-Snyder 133-5
3. Elly Piper, Pierce 131-3
4. Sasha Perrin, Howells-Dodge 131-2
5. Taylor Alexander, Wausa 129-10
6. Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth 122-7
7. Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer 120-9
8. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 118-9
Shot Put
Jenny Svoboda, Howells, 2005 49-6
1. Elly Piper, Pierce.. ...............44-8
2. Jozy Piper, Pierce 42-9
3. Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF 41-0
4. Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth 40-5¼
5. Sasha Perrin, Howells-Dodge 39-4½
6. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 39-0½
7. Meg Anderson, West Point-Beemer 38-10
8. Lexi Schroder, Stuart 37-9
High Jump
Sue Lind, Albion, 1980 5-11
1. Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre 5-5
2. Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 5-4
3. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 5-3
4. Tali Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 5-2
Makenzi Mutum, Elkhorn Valley 5-2
6. Adalia McWilliams, Norfolk 5-1
7. Bailey Ahlers, Summerland 5-0
Jadyn Buckendahl, Battle Creek 5-0
Katelyn Kratz, West Holt 5-0
Claudia Riggert, Pierce 5-0
Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis 5-0
Pole Vault
Mikayla Marvin, O’Neill, 2017 11-5
1. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 10-6
2. Brooklyn Buell, North Central 10-0
Jayden Jordan, Crofton 10-0
Madison Knudsen, Stanton 10-0
Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 10-0
6. LeAnn Miller, Norfolk 9-6
Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 9-6
8. Makinley Cadwallader, West Holt 9-0
Maia Flynn, Ainsworth 9-0
Becca McGinley, Valentine 9-0
100
Rita Kitchens, O’Neill, 1998 11.80
1. Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 12.53
2. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 12.64
3. Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield 12.65
4. Tacey From, Valentine 12.93
5. Tanyn Larson, Clarkson/Leigh 12.94
6. Abbygail Davis, West Holt 13.07
Ashlyn Krohn, Boone Central 13.07
8. Aubrey Barnes, Norfolk Catholic 13.14
Ali Brandl, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 13.14
Maya Dolliver, Pender 13.14
Presley Heiss, O’Neill 13.14
Olivia Hupp, Stanton 13.14
Barbie Korth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 13.14
Mollie Spotanski, Stanton 13.14
200
Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 24.40
MacKenzie Brandl, Stanton, 2017
1. Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 26.03
2. Tacey From, Valentine 26.31
3. Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield 26.99
4. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 27.07
5. Presley Heiss, O’Neill 27.14
6. Abbygail Davis, West Holt 27.20
7. Maya Dolliver, Pender 27.25
8. Victoria Maxey, Norfolk 27.38
400
Chrystall DeNaeyer, Valentine, 1991 56.80
1. Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic 58.85
2. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 1:00.03
3. Tacey From, Valentine 1:00.30
4. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 1:01.42
5. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 1:02.69
6. Josie Cleveringa, North Bend Central 1:02.86
7. Lauren Bernecker, Hartington CC 1:03.10
8. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 1:03.28
800
Denise Koziol, Norfolk, 1995 2:14.73
1. Laney Kathol, Hartington CC 2:21.45
2. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 2:25.44
3. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 2:26.56
4. Jayna Guggenmos, CWC 2:29.67
5. Jocelyn Hightree, Homer 2:31.02
6. Callie Arnold, Pierce 2:31.17
7. Lindsey Emanuel, North Bend Central 2:31.81
8. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 2:31.97
1,600
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 4:59.78
1. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 5:23.74
2. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce 5:32.14
3. Callie Arnold, Pierce 5:38.14
4. Kenzie Mosel, Elkhorn Valley 5:45.03
5. Jala Krusemark, Wayne 5:47.86
6. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 5:49.72
7. Molly Meier, Norfolk 5:49.73
8. Maddie Davis, West Holt 5:50.41
3,200
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 10:19.00
1. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 11:28.52
2. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce 12:11.77
3. Jala Krusemark, Wayne 12:23.54
4. Darla Nelson, Wausa 12:27.12
5. Anna Stricklin, Humphrey St. Francis 12:31.24
6. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 12:33.26
7. Jessica Opfer, Hartington-Newcastler 12:38.34
8. Maddie Davis, West Holt 12:41.44
100 High Hurdles
Sarah Peters, Pierce, 2004 14.50
1. Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 15.44
2. Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 15.77
3. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 15.84
4. Becca McGinley, Valentine 15.94
5. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 16.17
6. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 16.26
7. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 16.42
8. Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield 16.57
300 Low Hurdles
Ashleigh Carr, Oakland-Craig, 2015 43.29
1. Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 46.66
2. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 47.53
3. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 47.85
4. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 47.86
5. Abrielle Nelson, Wausa 48.56
6. Ellie Tramp, Crofton 48.70
7. Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield 49.45
8. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 49.55
4x100
Pierce (Miller, Bretschneider, Spatz, Retzlaff), 1999 49.33
1. Boone Central 51.11
(KayLee Miller, Ashlyn Krohn, Mara Ranslem, Penelope Dozler)
2. O’Neill 51.93
3. Norfolk 52.01
4. Wisner-Pilger 52.17
5. Norfolk Catholic 52.46
6. North Bend Central 52.49
7. West Holt 52.59
8. Valentine 52.74
4x400
Norfolk (Dover, Johnson, Bradley, Williams), 2013 4:00.39
1. Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:12.49
(Faith Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath, Laney Kathol)
2. North Bend Central 4:16.66
3. Wisner-Pilger 4:16.86
4. Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4:18.51
5. Pierce 4:18.83
6. Wynot 4:19.17
7. Valentine 4:20.40
8. Ponca 4:24.00
4x800
Crofton (Arens, Arens, Riesberg, Wragge), 2013 9:37.35
1. Pierce 10:00.00
(Payten Simmons, Callie Arnold, Morgan Moeller, Alexus Sindelar)
2. Humphrey St. Francis 10:09.49
3. Norfolk 10:12.00
4. Wayne 10:15.36
5. O’Neill St. Mary’s 10:15.51
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic 10:16.10
7. North Bend Central 10:27.34
8. Crofton 10:37.79
Coaches, if you have an athlete or athletes who should be included on this chart, please email dmiller@norfolkdailynews.com.