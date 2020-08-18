Nebraska’s rivers are facing a potential ecological disaster.
The Asian carp are an invasive species that could devastate the state’s rivers — destroying other fish species and recreational boating.
For now, the Asian carp are barred from advancing into the state’s interior by the Gavins Point Dam, said Jeff Schuckman, fisheries manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Northeast District.
“If Asian carp would happen to get above the dam at Gavins Point, that would be an ecological disaster for that part of the river, plus up the Niobrara River. Not only ecologically, but that would absolutely probably ruin the recreational boating up there, too,” he said. “You can probably imagine all those silver carp, the jumpers, if their numbers got high enough and you’re trying to water ski and you got Asian carp flying through the water — not good. There’s been broken bones where Asian carp have jumped and hit boaters.”
With the destruction of the Spencer Dam in the 2019 flood, the path along the Niobrara is clear for fish populations
“It’s a good thing for the catfish population, because now there’s not a blockage on the Niobrara River, they can run all the way up to Norden Chute, so we have catfish running from the Missouri River all the way up to basically the central part of the state,” Schuckman said. “As long as we can keep invasive species from doing that, we’re OK.”
Fortunately for boaters and fish alike, the Asian carp have no natural way of getting past Gavins Point Dam. The only way they could get past that barrier is if humans move them, Schuckman said.
In other parts of the state, though, the Asian carp have been able to take advantage of flooding and high water levels to expand their range, Schuckman said.
“The problem we have seen with some of the high water, is the introduction of unwanted species in some areas,” Schuckman said, “primarily in some of our Sandhill lakes.”
The state’s interior waters are already dealing with an infestation of common carp, and the flooding and recent high-water levels have only made that problem worse, Schuckman said.
“We’ve got some carp in some lakes that we haven’t had before,” he said. Additionally, carp have taken advantage of the high water to return to lakes they had previously been cleared out of.
“That’s a direct result of high water. Not so much the one flood event in March of 2019, but the continual high water over the past year,” Schuckman said. “We’ve seen historic high water in the Sandhills.”
Common carp muddy up a lake’s water by eating the vegetation. This changes the habitat to meet their needs, and they compete with other species over food, Schuckman said.
“The fishing will still be good for a number of years,” he said, but carp will ruin a lake in a relatively short time frame.
The only way to get rid of the carp is to kill all of them, and any other fish species, in a lake, Schuckman said.
Asian carp eat the phytoplankton and zooplankton that all fish start off eating, outcompeting and eventually driving out other species, Schuckman said.