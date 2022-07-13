Carjackings happen often, sadly

Last winter, one of my daughters was sitting in her car in front of her apartment in Lincoln getting ready to pull away when out of the corner of her eye, she saw someone running down the sidewalk. She said she thought maybe she should click the lock button on her car doors. Just two seconds after she did so, the person stopped at the passenger side and tried to get in. He leaned over, looking in the window still pulling on the door handle when she put the car into drive and sped away. It was a scary situation but one that makes a person aware that they’re not immune to crimes like carjackings.
There have been increased instances of carjackings across the country and in our own state. Many times people need a car to commit a crime or get away from a crime scene and they ditch the car when they’re done using it. The perfect opportunity to steal a car is when the owner is in it and it’s running. Recently in Omaha, a carjacker robbed a person who was waiting in their car in a grocery store parking lot. He then robbed her friend when she came back and then stole their car.
I’ve been sitting in my car at a light or waiting for a family member to come out of a store and have been hesitant to hit the lock button on my car doors when someone walks by. It’s a Nebraska Nice thing. I don’t want to look like I don’t trust them. Our daughter said that it crossed her mind, too, that she didn’t want the person to notice she was locking the door but it was a windy evening and she knew they wouldn’t hear the lock. Now she wonders what she would have done if she hadn’t gotten the door locked in time. Would she have gotten out of the drivers’ side door? Maybe the person had a weapon and would’ve stopped her from leaving.
Since our daughter’s incident, our family has become pretty lock-happy. We’ve found you should keep your doors locked and windows up the minute you are in a car. Be wary if someone asks you to roll down your window. Keep your phone in your pocket. Park in well-lit areas and be aware of your surroundings before you enter or leave your car.
Luckily, gone are the days when you have to fumble with your keys to unlock a car door but you also don’t want to remote unlock them too far in advance to alert a would-be carjacker. (Hey, over here! An open car door!)
Ever since her near-carjacking incident, my daughter always locks her door first thing when she gets in her car as do the rest of us. And worse comes to worse, we’re ready to give up the car if need be. No vehicle is worth a person’s safety.