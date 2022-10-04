Heading into the 2022 season, the Boone Central Cardinals were flying high.
The team was coming off a 9-2 season that ended in the Class C1 quarterfinals, picking up wins against traditional Northeast Nebraska powers Norfolk Catholic and Pierce (both of whom made the state title game in their respective class) along the way.
“We had a really good summer,” coach Mark Hudson said regarding their preseason work. “I think we got a little big-headed and kind of thought we were going to take on the world.”
In the first two weeks, the world took the Cardinals on.
It started with a shaky 42-27 win against Broken Bow. The next week, they were punched in the mouth by Aurora, the two-time runners up of Class B, losing 34-10.
After that loss to the Huskies, the team showed willingness to, as Hudson put it, “get back to ground zero.” What’s followed since then is a four-game winning streak, including a 2-0 start to district play.
The biggest improvements needed were on the defense, especially when it came to stopping the run game. In their first two games, the Cardinals allowed 61 points. During their current win streak, they’ve allowed 23 points.
“We didn’t do a good job of emphasizing some of our rules and functions on the edge,” Hudson said. “We’ve gotten a lot better as far as playing the edge and being a better run defense since Aurora, so that’s been critical.”
Boone Central allowed 629 rushing yards in its first two games. Much of that improvement has come thanks to Jackson Roberts. The senior defensive end makes a living in the backfield (he has 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks already this year), but he’s also gotten a lot better at taking on blocks and staying in position in order to stop the run.
Another change needed came on the offensive line, where the Cardinals graduated four of their five starters from a year ago.
Numbers play a big factor as the Cardinals who, with a handful of teams moving from Class B to C1, are now one of the smaller schools in the class.
Hudson feels good about the team’s depth, with guys being able to rotate at certain positions on a consistent basis. However, keeping the offensive line in rhythm has been a challenge thus far, with health playing a big factor.
“We’ve got an injury or two and one’s on the offensive line so we’ve got a new guy in there and he did a really good job the other night,” Hudson said. “But it’s just continuing to work on depth and, knock on wood, staying healthy will be a big part of how we finish.”
Behind the offensive line is a backfield with a solid amount of experience. It returns top running back Parker Borer and quarterback Alex Christo, who now starts full time after splitting reps with Braden Benes for much of last season. Brant Benes and James Fogelman feature as the top two options on the perimeter.
They’ve given samples of how tough they can be to stop. Brant Benes has two games with 100-plus receiving yards this year and averages 20.1 yards a catch. Christo has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of the six games played so far. However, Hudson feels like the group could be doing more.
“We had some really fun flashes this summer in 7-on-7 camps where we really showed some explosiveness offensively,” Hudson said. “I think there’s still some potential for our offense to get clicking a little bit better than it has been.
“Some of that’s seeing windows, some of that’s timing, some of that’s getting guys in the right spots as far as receivers being on the same page as Alex. We’re still working on some of those things mid-season so I think we still have some room to grow offensively.”
RATINGS
Things remain tight at the top of each class, which is why Battle Creek, even after looking pretty good in a loss to Norfolk Catholic, is overtaken by Boone Central for No. 3 in Class C.
The top four in Class D1 remain the same. Homer, however, gets bumped following an 82-19 loss to Crofton. It is replaced by Plainview, which has a better point differential (plus-12) than the Knights (minus-3).
Ainsworth’s comeback victory over Elgin Public/Pope John catapulted it to No. 2 in Class D2 with the Wolfpack going down to No. 5.
CLASS C
Pierce overcame a bit of a rocky start to beat O’Neill 54-20. The Bluejays held onto a 14-6 lead after one quarter, but used 28 points in the second to pull away. Keenan Valverde ran for a career-high 233 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.
The Bluejays are averaging 59.25 points per game over their last four games and will need to keep it going with some tough games ahead. This coming week, they’ll take a break from district play and travel to face Central City, who’s looking like a legitimate playoff team.
Norfolk Catholic responded well to a tough test on Thursday, beating Battle Creek 28-7. Karter Kerkman ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries while catching a 63-yard touchdown pass.
The game was a showcase of just how dangerous Norfolk Catholic is. After a first quarter where the Knights weren’t quite as effective in the run game as usual, they were able to open things up with Carter Janssen, whose mobility and passing helped to spread the field out and Kerkman to put the nail in the coffin late. Norfolk Catholic was scheduled to face Ponca next, but the Indians are unable to field a team. Therefore, the Knights will not have a game this week.
Boone Central’s fourth-straight win was a 55-7 romp of the Wayne Blue Devils. Parker Borer ran for a season-high 170 yards on 12 carries to go with two touchdowns. As a team, the Cardinals had 11 tackles for loss, including two from Caden Stokes.
This defense has shown a lot of improvement since the first two games of the season and stopping the run is a big reason for that. This week, however, they’ll have to rely on their pass defense when they travel to face O’Neill, which relies a lot more on its passing game than its running game.
Battle Creek was held to 246 total yards in its loss to Norfolk Catholic. Trent Uhlir had 18 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. Jaxon Mettler went 5 for 16 for 76 passing yards while rushing for 77 yards on 11 carries.
Despite the loss, the Braves showed that they have the pieces to compete with anybody. Both the offensive and defensive lines held their own throughout the game and Mettler showed a lot of improvement under center. That said, the Fightin’ River could still use a bit more “pop” in its offense and needs to watch out for turnovers. The immediate road ahead won’t get much easier as they host Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Oakland-Craig came out on top in a battle of Knights, beating Fremont Archbishop Bergan 46-17. The orange and black erased a 17-8 deficit after the first quarter by scoring the game’s final 38 points en route to the win. L.J. McNeill ran for a career-best 202 yards and six touchdowns on 30 carries.
This was a big, big win for Oakland-Craig for a number of reasons. For one, they beat Bergan after going 0-3 against them over the past two years. For another, the team now sits in the driver's seat of its district. Oakland-Craig hosts Tekamah-Herman on Friday.
CLASS D1
Stanton got a big 36-6 district win over Wisner-Pilger. Becker Pohlman ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Mitchell Hupp had 14 total tackles, including 11 solo tackles and a sack. Joe Butterfield completed two passes, both for touchdowns.
The Mustangs stared down one of their toughest tests to date thus far and handled their business. For the season, Stanton is winning by an average of 40 points a game. They’ll need to keep it going with each of their next two opponents holding a 2-1 record in district play. First up is Bancroft-Rosalie.
Clarkson/Leigh defeated Cedar Bluffs 60-8. The Patriots ran for 238 yards as a team and held the Wildcats to 131 total yards. Drew Beeson recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown on defense.
The Patriots are now 6-0 for the first time in the program’s history. You have to think that with the kind of athletes those two towns usually have, this feels like a long time coming. With its next win, Clarkson/Leigh would tie a program record for the most in a single season. However, in order to get there, it’ll need to beat an all-too-familiar opponent in Stromsburg Cross County, which they’re 0-4 against over the last two years..
Neligh-Oakdale defeated Summerland 64-36. Aiden Kuester threw for 173 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 248 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryson Gadeken caught 10 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. It’s his third game with at least 100 yards receiving this season.
The offense was its usual, dominant self, but what stood out to me here was the run defense. It held a potent Bobcats attack led by Trevor Thomson to just 219 yards and a touchdown. The Warriors can now clinch district D1-6 with a win this coming week. They’ll travel to face Bassett North Central to do it.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge beat Wakefield 48-16. Sutton Ehlers had 16 total tackles and 12 solo tackles. Kolby Casey had 11 total tackles and three for loss while Aaron Bloom had a sack.
This defense, now allowing just 14 points a game, continues to solidify itself as one of the best in Class D1. One more win gives it a district championship and the most victories in a regular season since the program was formed in 2012. The Bears travel to Hartington-Newcastle.
Plainview makes its 2022 ratings debut following a 66-52 win over Lutheran High Northeast. Tanner Frahm completed 14 of 22 passes for 258 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.
This is a Pirates team that makes its living on offense. The team averages 48.3 points per game largely thanks to Frahm, who has 2,164 total yards and 34 total touchdowns on the season. Conversely, they also allow 46.3 a game, so more often than not, they’re involved in track meets. Plainview travels to face Summerland next.
CLASS D2
Howells-Dodge scored on all four of its drives in the second half to beat Humphrey St. Francis 44-8. Lance Brester ran for 279 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, putting him at over 1,000 yards for the season. Connor Kreikemeier and Aandy Dominguez each had two tackles for loss.
The Jaguars’ offense didn’t look like itself in the first half, but made adjustments on the line to put away a talented Flyers team. Now the team is one win away from a district championship. It’ll need to beat Winside at home to do it.
Ainsworth won perhaps its biggest game in over two decades in thrilling fashion, beating Elgin Public/Pope John 52-44. The Bulldogs were down 24-0 at one point, but rallied to beat a Wolfpack team that made the state semifinals a year ago. Carter Nelson had a career day at quarterback and on the ground, throwing for 234 yards and four touchdowns to go with 138 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also had the game-ending interception.
Just being able to make this a ballgame after being down so big is a testament to how good Ainsworth can be. The fact that it won should put much of Class D2 on notice, especially if Nelson has that kind of game in him. That said, the Bulldogs have an interesting test coming up. They travel to face a sneaky-good O’Neill St. Mary’s team on Thursday.
Bloomfield handled Creighton this past week 56-12. It took Wiley Ziegler just seven carries to run for 257 yards and five touchdowns. Ian Kuchar had seven total tackles and four for loss.
The Bees continue to go about their business and hold a point differential of plus-242 so far this season. They’ve been a perennial playoff team for as long as anyone can remember, but does this start have people in Knox County dreaming bigger? We’ll know more over the next two weeks with some key games coming up. First, a home bout with Wausa.
Wynot defeated Wausa 47-6. Dylan Heine completed nine of his 14 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Wieseler and Zack Foxhoven each had nine total tackles and a tackle for loss.
The Blue Devils look more and more like a team that will be playing a lot of football in November. They have the weapons offensively to spread the field out and make plays and the defense can clamp down on your strength and use that to win, much like was done to the Vikings. They’ll host Osmond in a Friday matinee.
Elgin Public Pope John’s loss to Ainsworth was a crushing one as it was and got more expensive with recent news. Both running back Jack Wemhoff and quarterback Paiton Hoefer will be out indefinitely with injuries – Wemhoff a broken fibula and Hoefer a dislocated elbow.
This is a crushing blue to a Wolfpack team with dreams of Lincoln heading into this season. Simply put, it will be much, much harder to do with their two best offensive players, both of whom are relied on heavily, out for a while. The Wolfpack hosts Niobrara/Verdigre on Friday.
Class C — Top Five
1. Pierce, C1 6-0
2. Norfolk Catholic, C2 6-0
3. Boone Central, C1 5-1
4. Battle Creek, C2 4-2
5. Oakland-Craig, C2 4-2
Class D1 — Top Five
1. Stanton 6-0
2. Clarkson/Leigh 6-0
3. Neligh-Oakdale 5-1
4. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 6-0
5. Plainview 4-2
Class D2 — Top Five
1. Howells-Dodge 6-0
2. Ainsworth 6-0
3. Bloomfield 6-0
4. Wynot 5-1
5. Elgin Public/Pope John 5-1