ALBION — In 2001, Boone Central defeated Pierce in the Class C1 state championship game. It was the Cardinals’ first year of existence following the consolidation of Albion and Petersburg high schools.
On the night that team was honored by the school for its 20th anniversary, the Cardinals of today pulled off a little magic of their own. The No. 2 team in Class C defeated No. 1 Pierce, the defending C1 state champions, by a score of 35-33.
FINAL; @football_boone 35, @TheJaysZone 33. The Cardinals complete the upset. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/S5iPoMETDX— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 25, 2021
“It’s special. There’s a lot of pride in this community. There’s a lot of pride in this program,” coach Mark Hudson said. “It just culminates a whole lot of hard work by these kids and keeping things going.”
It took an extra effort to do so this week. The Cardinals were without quarterback Braden Benes, who suffered a leg injury in their previous game against Central City. Hudson believes it won’t sideline him for very long.
In his place came junior Alex Christo, who hadn’t started a single varsity game and only played in two over the past two seasons. Even so, Hudson had a great deal of confidence in him.
“When I found out Braden was out, I put my arm around [Alex] and I said ‘Man, you’re going to throw for a whole bunch of yards next week’” Hudson said. “And he just smiled and looked at me and said ‘Heck yeah’.”
Christo completed 10 of 24 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. He also had a team-best 20 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown that ended up sealing the win. The junior went through a roller coaster of emotions in the days leading up to the game.
“Right away I was really excited about it and around Wednesday and Thursday I was getting really nervous,” Christo said, “But right before the game, my teammates were giving me encouragement. They helped me out and I felt very confident.”
With the score tied at 14 in the third quarter, Pierce’s Abram Scholting had a pass picked off by Brant Benes. Four plays later with the ball at the Bluejays’ 38-yard line, Christo evaded pressure then left his feet on a pass and found Cody Maricle on a short route. Maricle then took it to the house to give the Cardinals their first lead of the night.
After an interception thrown by Scholting, Alex Christo finds Cody Maricle for a 38-yard touchdown pass.@football_boone 21, @TheJaysZone 14; 4:56 3Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/HmiP1Ie2sw— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 25, 2021
On Pierce’s ensuing possession, Scholting was sacked on second down, then threw another interception on the next play. Not long after, Maricle pulled off another miracle, this time with a 30-yard touchdown run.
Cody Maricle gives Boone Central a two-possession lead with a 30-yard run.@football_boone 28, @TheJaysZone 14; 10:42 4Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/SKckbB0Wyp— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 25, 2021
The black and blue would answer with a six play, 59-yard drive to make it a one-point game, but Keenan Valverde’s extra point was blocked by Parker Borer.
Following a Boone Central three and out, Pierce took over at their own 47 with eight minutes left. On their first snap, Scholting rolled out to his right and found a wide-open Kaden Johnson for a touchdown.
However, a trick-play pass on a two-point try from Colby Anderson to Ben Brahmer was stopped just short of the goal line and the Cardinals maintained a two-point lead.
Scholting finds Kaden Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown. Two-point conversion is NO GOOD. @football_boone 28, @TheJaysZone 26; 7:50 4Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/WjEHsfY7Nf— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 25, 2021
After an exchange of three and outs, the red and black went up by nine points on a two-play drive. However, Scholting would find Brahmer on the next possession for a touchdown.
Scholting finds Ben Brahmer from two yards out.@football_boone 35, @TheJaysZone 33; 2:26 4Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/MDHcVZNwo4— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) September 25, 2021
With 1:02 left, Boone Central had third and six from their own 40. Christo took the snap and handed off to Cody Maricle who took it to the right side. After finding the perimeter, he weaved his way through defenders and gained enough yardage for the first down, completing a huge upset in Class C1.
Pierce took a 16-game winning streak into the contest, with their last loss coming in the 2019 C1 title game. They hadn’t lost a regular season game since 2017.
“A coach by the name of Nick Saban always says ‘Don’t waste a failure’,” coach Mark Brahmer said. “We’ll go back tomorrow and really work hard in terms of our preparation for the next ballgame as well as looking at and evaluating what we did well as well as what we didn’t do so well tonight so that we can hopefully move forward and turn the page.”
Moving forward will involve getting past mistakes made, including a season high three turnovers, which included two interceptions by Scholting and a fumble lost, plus three others that were recovered by Pierce. The Bluejays had just three all season before the game.
Despite the loss, Mark Brahmer kept a cool head and had a plan to get better.
“I’d never trade a Pierce young man for anybody. We’ve got to become a better practice team,” he said. “We took a step forward this week in preparation for them, but we’ve still got some work to do in terms of our overall focus and practice and our pace and the vigor and the spirit that we show in practice.”
Pierce got the scoring started when Scholting found Ben Brahmer for a 25 yard pass on the first possession of the game. Boone Central answered in the next quarter when Christo found Ashton Schafer to tie things 7-7, a score that would last through halftime.
In the third quarter, Pierce converted fourth and three at their own 43, followed by a Matt Christensen touchdown run to give them the lead. However, Parker Borer took one in from four yards out a minute later to tie the game again.
The Cardinals hit the road next week to face Battle Creek. Meanwhile, the Bluejays return home to face O’Neill.
Pierce (4-1) 7 0 7 19 — 33
Boone Central (5-0) 0 7 14 14 — 35
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
PIE: Ben Brahmer 25 pass from Abram Scholting (Keenan Valverde kick) 9:29
SECOND QUARTER
BC: Ashton Schafer 3 pass from Alex Christo (James Fogleman kick) 5:20
THIRD QUARTER
PIE: Matt Christensen 14 run (Valverde kick) 8:23
BC: Parker Borer 4 run (Fogleman kick) 7:13
BC: Cody Maricle 38 pass from Christo (Fogleman kick) 4:56
FOURTH QUARTER
BC: Maricle 30 run (Fogleman kick) 10:42
PIE: Michael Kruntorad 1 run (PAT failed) 8:52
PIE: Kaden Johnson 53 pass from Scholting (PAT failed) 7:50
BC: Christo 26 run (Fogleman kick) 3:40
PIE: Brahmer 2 pass from Scholting (Valverde kick) 2:26