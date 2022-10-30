O'NEILL — In front of a raucous home crowd, O'Neill St. Mary's rebounded from an opening-set loss to secure a Class D2 state tournament berth on the strength of a 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 win over Wynot in the Class D2-7 District Final here Saturday evening.
St. Mary's will face second-seed Overton in Thursday's first round at 11 a.m. Both teams have matching 28-4 records.
"It's very special," senior libero Hope Williamson said. "It's actually one of the accomplishments on my bucket list. I'm glad that I can finally check that off."
Williamson, along with fellow senior Emma Winkelbauer, have been part of a transformation for a Cardinals program that had been bedeviled by Wynot in recent postseasons.
Last year, St. Mary's finished 17-13, which was its first winning season since 2016 — but it lost to Wynot in subdistricts. That 2016 season saw the Cardinals finish 26-6 with a loss to Wynot in the first round at state, which was a rematch of their district final. St. Mary's had made it to state five-straight times, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014 along with a runner-up finish in 2015.
In the 2017 through 2020 seasons, though, St. Mary's won a total of 20 matches, including a 5-23 record in 2020.
"It was amazing," St. Mary's coach Melinda Podany said. "They earned it. They worked hard. It was a great win for us.
The Cardinals came up clutch at the service line with 11 ace serves. Joslyn Eby served four of those, including back-to-back in the fourth set to give St. Mary's a 23-14 lead, while junior setter Alissa Brabec served three aces.
Juniors Mya Hedstrom and Lorissa Reiman both had huge nights on the St. Mary's attack. Hedstrom finished with a game-high 29 kills, while Reiman had 19 kills, two service aces, and two solo blocks.
"We are very disciplined in our practices on making sure we serve consistently, even when we are tired," Podany said.
Wynot's block proved to be a problem all night. The Blue Devils netted 10 solo blocks, seven by 6-foot junior Allison Wieseler, who also slammed a team-best 13 kills. Freshman Kenna Oligmueller added 11 kills, while senior Ella Brummer had a pair of ace serves.
Both teams got sizable scoring runs in each of the final three sets, although it was the runs by St. Mary's, or its answers to Wynot runs, that seemed to make a difference.
"We were both scouted pretty well offensively. We picked up a lot of stuff we threw at each other," Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said. "It was definitely hard to find a way to score sometimes."
Wynot followed up a tense 26-24 opening-set win with a 9-3 lead in the second after scoring six-straight points. But St. Mary's rallied with seven-straight as part of a 13-2 run that put the Cardinals ahead 16-11. Wynot followed by pulling to within three points twice, but both times St. Mary's answered with back-to-back points. Hedstrom had three kills down the stretch, including at set point.
"They looked at each other in the huddle and said that everything's within reach, everything is achievable right now for us, and nothing is out of reach," Podany said. "So they entered the court again with higher-end motivation."
In the third set, the Cardinals seemed to be cruising along with a 15-4 run that put them ahead 19-9, with two different 6-0 spurts part of that larger stretch. But the Blue Devils answered with eight-straight points to pull within 19-17, only to see the Cardinals follow with six of the set's final seven points, including two kills and a block from Hedstrom.
The fourth set saw St. Mary's lead 16-7 after an Alissa Brabec service ace, but Wynot rallied with a 7-1 run to pull within 17-14, including two Kenna Oligmueller kills. The Cardinals took matters into their own hands from there. Joslyn Eby served back-to-back aces to punctuate a 6-0 run for a 23-14 lead. Hedstrom's kill put the Cardinals at match point, and she and Gracie Williamson combined for a block to end it.
"You have to be strong through the ups and downs of volleyball, all of the momentum shifts all the time in the game," Wieseler said. "Things happen and you just got to roll with them, and you've got to be able to get back up there and go out there again."
D2-7 District Final
Wynot (20-9) 26 20 18 17
St. Mary's (25-4) 24 25 25 25
WYNOT (kills-aces-blocks): Sophia Geisen 2-0-0, Ella Brummer 0-2-0, Amber Lawson 3-0-1, Lauren Haberman 1-0-0, Kenna Oligmueller 11-1-1, Kinslee Heimes 4-1-0, Kayla Pinkelman 1-0-1, Allison Wieseler 13-0-7.
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S (kills-aces-blocks): Alissa Brabec 2-3-1, Gracie Williamson 3-0-0, Annabelle Barlow 0-0-0, Hope WIlliamson 0-1-0, Mya Hedstrom 28-0-3, Emma Otte 2-1-0, Joslyn Eby 2-0-0, Lorissa Reiman 19-4-2.