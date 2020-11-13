Winter weather already has announced its presence this fall, as several parts of the state were inundated with snow and ice before the calendar even hit November.
Winter’s early arrival sent Nebraskans searching for their cold-weather gear, shovels and snow earlier than usual and if the pre-Halloween storm was an indication of what’s to come this winter, residents should take all the necessary steps in readying their homes and vehicles for the season ahead.
In preparation for severe winter weather, residents should first assemble a disaster supplies kit for their homes. These home supply kits should include a flashlight, weather radio, AM/FM radio, a first-aid kit and a one-week supply of food.
Residents also are encouraged to develop an emergency communications plan in case family members are separated from one another during a winter storm, which the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) deems as a real possibility during the day when adults are at work and children are at school. Having a plan for getting back together is highly encouraged.
Families are encouraged to ask an out-of-state relative or friend to serve as the "family contact." After a disaster, it's often easier to call long distance, and it’s recommended to make sure all family members know the name, address and phone number of the contact person.
What to do at home
Home preparedness can reduce the dangers caused by lethal winter storms. Homeowners are encouraged to have sufficient heating fuel, as regular fuel sources may be cut off.
Shane Weidner, the City of Norfolk’s public safety director, said the biggest safety consideration residents can make is reviewing the furnaces in their home — ensuring that they are clean, operational and functional. Now is the perfect time of year to call a local provider and to have your furnace condition evaluated, Weidner said.
Another necessary step in preparation for winter weather is home winterization — insulating walls and attics, caulking and weather-stripping doors and windows, and installing storm windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside.
Having safe emergency heating equipment — such as a fireplace with an ample supply of wood, a small, well-vented, wood, coal or camp stove with fuel, as well as portable space heaters — also is advised.
A commonality among homeowners during the winter is experiencing frozen pipes, which is a possibility if the right precautions aren’t taken, Weidner said.
Wrapping pipes with insulation or layers of old newspapers is an effective way to do so, according to Weidner, and covering the newspapers with plastic to keep out moisture, letting faucets drip a little to avoid freezing and knowing how to shut off water valves can all help reduce the likelihood of frozen pipes.
With heating systems operating for the duration of winter, the likelihood of house fires tends to rise, Weidner said. Families also tend to use more electricity for holiday lights and decorations, further increasing the risk of a fire.
Because of this, homeowners are encouraged to confirm that they have functioning, interconnected smoke alarms, which can be bought at local hardware stores. New, wireless smoke alarms are supposed to work for 10-plus years, and there are dual alarms that are also able to detect carbon monoxide in homes.
“It’s recommended that homeowners have one (alarm) on each floor — the basement, second and third floor, as well as one in each bedroom,” Weidner said. “If you have an event in your basement, all the alarms in the home will go off. Homes are really tight, and we put all our furnishings inside our homes. Most of those things are made out of hydrocarbons, which can rapidly increase the spread of a fire.”
What to do when traveling
Adequate automobile readiness can be potentially life-saving in the event severe winter weather strikes. Both NEMA and the National Weather Service recommend vehicle operators stay up to date on the most recent weather reports. When forecasters are predicting threatening weather, seeking shelter and waiting out the storm is highly encouraged.
But in the event that travel is necessary, drivers should ensure they have a separate disaster supplies kit assembled in the trunk of their vehicle. These kits should include blankets or a sleeping bag; extra sets of dry clothing; a shovel; first aid kit; flashlight or emergency light; transistor radio and a high-calorie, nonperishable food.
Drivers also are encouraged to keep their car’s gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel lines from freezing. Notifying someone of your destination and route also is advised, Weidner said.
“We can always do a better job (preparing),” Weidner said. “We take things for granted until we experience them, like getting stuck in a snowdrift or blizzard. Until we’ve experienced that, it’s hard to understand what preparedness can really mean for you. From a public safety standpoint, the more you can prepare for those potentialities, the better off you’re going to be.
“We have a lot of snow around here, and everyone knows things can turn on a dime in Nebraska. It’s great to be prepared early, and right now is that time.”
Weidner, who has served as the Norfolk public safety director for three years, also served as fire chief for 15 years and has served in public safety for three decades. One thing he’s learned is that checking up on neighbors and loved ones can go a long way in keeping the community safe.
“If you see the need in your neighborhood, the best thing you can do is help each other out,” Weidner said. “If we’re checking on each other and making a point to check on neighbors, you can improve our community in all aspects — anything from criminal activity to winter preparedness.”