Car dealerships stay afloat during pandemic

Businesses around Norfolk took a hit throughout 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Those who work in car dealerships thought it was going to be one of the worst in past years, but for many it actually turned out to be all right.
A few car dealerships around the area started to close down in March when the coronavirus hit, but after a month, they started to open back up and brought back business.
“We have seen an increase in total sales and volume in 2020 compared to previous years,” said Al Rajaee, president of Cornhusker Auto Center, which sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands. “There have been a lot of moving parts to this year. Initially when COVID was announced, we had a major concern with how our business was going to change and how we were going to respond.”
Cornhusker Auto Center stayed open the entire time while many businesses in Norfolk were closing down.
“We were fortunate to be able to stay open. During the early outbreak, we did put the CDC-recommended guidelines in place, by doing that we were able to keep our people pretty healthy during that process, including our customers,” Rajaee said.
In the following months of the pandemic, many car dealers were nervous about what the next couple of months were about to present. But luckily when they started to open up again in April, the demand for new and used vehicles continued to rise.
“We had two months, March and April, that were brutal. We were off 50%-55% in those two months,” said Randy Carlson, general manager of Norfolk Auto Center. “But, in May it exploded. It stayed very steady and consistent ever since then.”
Lack of inventory
One of the biggest challenges for car dealerships was the lack of inventory.
This all started at the top, where states like Michigan and Wisconsin were shutting down both their dealerships and work on inventory.
“When that happened, it created a gap in our inventory that we are still feeling the effects of,” Rajaee said. “We are probably going to see this shortage of inventory into the end of next year.”
Despite what was happening in other states, business continued to boom as the spring months turned to summer and then fall.
“We have had month-over-month increases all year long. A lot of customers that we are seeing decided to stay closer to home to do business. We are getting a lot of local customers, whom we really appreciate because I don’t know where we would be without them,” Rajaee said. “We have gotten tremendous support from the community and outlying areas that we service.
“There was a time of the year when COVID started that it really made it a buyer’s market in the end of March, April, May and June. The manufacturers had a good inventory, so they were still offering incentives in the market that we had not seen before.”
The manufacturers made changes to the business model, offering numerous different deals that included, 0% financing for 84 months, enticing customers to make a purchase. They also offered delayed payments. Those who bought a vehicle didn’t have any payments for 120 days.
“The marketing and movement that we’ve seen from our manufacturers was amazing because it was uncharted territories for everybody,” Rajaee said.
Booming e-commerce
With car dealerships trying to prevent overcrowding but still allowing customers to shop, the e-commerce side of the business allowed customers to do everything an in-store customer could see and do.
“In the past we would see 10-15% of our business being driven by the internet and by e-commerce. We are now experiencing 35-45% e-commerce,” Rajaee said. “That has moved our business model forward by about five years. Our manufacturers allowed the consumers to buy a car 100% online. Shopping for the car, guaranteed trade appraisal, get financing arranged, you can even sign your paperwork online.
“We’re the beneficiaries of that move that our manufactures made.”
While e-commerce has “jumped into a rocket ship and launched,” Rajaee said he has seen great cooperation from his employees and customers when it comes to following CDC guidelines, in addition to the city’s mask mandate, which was allowed to expire in February.
Rajaee expects huge growth in 2021.
“The industry is going to see an uptick in business. Locally, we are projecting a huge increase in our business because we have changed the way we approach business and how we promote business,” he said. “I just encourage folks to really be mindful of the smaller businesses. We have so many businesses that are hurting right now. My hope as a local business guy is for our community to come together and support our local businesses because the local businesses are going to be here taking care of us in the future.
“COVID has given us an appreciation for our community. Our community has been really managed by our mayor (and) city officials that it should give us a sense of pride into our community and continue in supporting that.”
Cleaning vehicles
With health guidelines, car dealerships completely cleaning the cars before and after test drives; however, that is something many were already doing before COVID-19.
“All of the vehicles go through a machine after the customers have been in it or goes back to the customer. For all test drives, all customers go on their own,” Carlson said. “Obviously with masks, we were wearing them anytime with the customers and now we are masked up all the time we are here.”
With the new guidelines put in place and change in inventory came a sense of urgency for customers, especially for those who have had the same vehicle for more than five years.
“It’s actually helped a little bit because it developed urgency among customers. When they see a vehicle they like, there’s a chance that it’s not going be here very long. It’s impacted the decision-making process,” Carlson said. “I think customers have been so unsure about the social climate or political climate. I think they want to lock themselves into a new vehicle as fast as they can and not have to be concerned about it.
“It’s definitely ramped up as far as new vehicles are concerned.”
This has been the case for both new and used cars, trucks and RVs at places like Langel Auto Sales Inc. and Borgmann Auto Sales.
“When COVID hit, a lot of people concentrated a lot on family activities. A lot of people went out to buy pickups for recreation, which in turn created a shortage of used pickups. We sold out trucks and couldn’t get trucks. We went a while without a used pickup on my lot this entire summer. Now it’s starting to be a little more normal,” Langel Auto Sales Inc. owner Kevin Langel said.
“I used to think normal was boring. Now I know that normal is good,” he said with a laugh. “I thought we were going to take a hit, but I was totally wrong.”
Another element that goes along with car dealerships is those car services that work on cars.
At AutoZone Auto Parts in Norfolk, if there is a check engine light that turns on, employees aren’t allowed to go into the cars because of COVID-19. They still check batteries, headlights, taillights, wipers and other services, but they are not allowed to enter cars.
Car dealerships adapted to what 2020 threw at them, but they want to continue to bring in business in 2021, albeit in a little bit of a different direction thanks to what happened during the pandemic.
“It’s been a very surprising year. When COVID first hit, I was concerned that it was going to be a bleak outlook for the year. But it just hasn’t been,” Carlson said. “People responded very strongly and very enthusiastically with the typical Midwest values. People are going to do what they plan to do regardless with what is going on in the world. It’s been a very positive year.
“It’s been a big surprise from what we thought it was going to be.”