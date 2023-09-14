Amy Renter saw a need and decided to fill it.
By doing so, she created a new company inside Magnolias Home Décor and Design, the business she and her mother, Rachel Kurpgeweit, started more than 25 years ago.
So, in addition to coming to Magnolias for floral arrangements, artwork, pillows and other items to enhance the home, customers also may come to Magnolias for window treatments, bedspreads, area rugs and much more.
Renter has actually sold window treatments for more than 10 years. But in January 2022, she expanded that part of the business, created Captivating Windows by Magnolias and hired Denise Wilkinson to manage it. Wilkinson operated her family’s paint, wallpaper, flooring and gift store in Illinois before coming to Nebraska.
“Amy recognized the strong growth of the window coverings business and saw the opportunity to create a new brand so expansion could continue,” Wilkinson said.
Renter’s vision is the reason why she and Captivating Windows are receiving the 2023 Emerging Business Award, which is part of the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Norfolk Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha, which has a branch in Norfolk. The award is given to a business that has been in existence less than five years.
Renter “could have been satisfied with her very successful home decor store but wants to invest in the downtown and the community,” according to the hall of fame nomination submission. “She believes customer service is the top priority.”
To achieve that priority, Renter, Wilkinson and the staff, including Peg Ridder and Brenda Larson, pride themselves on providing window coverings and other items that not only fill a need, but also reflect the client’s personality while enhancing the space, whether it’s residential or commercial.
That is why they offer a variety of familiar brands, including Hunter Douglas and Lafayette shades, drapes, valances and more.
“This is our second family-owned company,” Renter said.
Through the years, Renter said, the company has “built brand recognition. There is quality behind our name.”
Buying window treatments often includes an in-home consultation for product selection and measuring. When the items are finished, they are installed by Captivating Windows’ professional installers, which initially included Renter’s husband, Al, and her father, Marvin.
Unlike window coverings of the past, today many are motorized and may be operated remotely. Consequently, the Captivating Windows team is continually learning about new products and technology, Wilkinson said.
“Amy is always challenging the … team to learn more and offers opportunities for education on products, sales techniques and technology,” Wilkinson said.
“We want to keep up with the latest,” Renter said. “(Buying window treatments) is not a light decision. It’s a big investment for the home. For that reason, we want to be at the top.”
That is why Renter has dedicated a fair amount of space in her building at 432 W. Norfolk Ave. in downtown Norfolk to Captivating Windows. The showroom includes samples of drapes, blinds and shades for customers to peruse.
“It’s a hands-on showroom where we can help people identify their personal style,” Renter said.
So far, Renter is pleased with the response to Captivating Windows, so much that she would like to add another consultant to the staff.
“There is room to grow our creative team,” she said. “The opportunities are limitless.”