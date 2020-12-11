Travel often involves special accommodations.
Clearly, this statement is not particularly revelatory in terms of life as it is now. COVID-19 has forced, at a minimum, masks and temperature checks for travelers.
But I’m not talking about accommodations while traveling during the pandemic. Rather, I’m talking about traveling in general.
I don’t think I’m going too far out on a limb in speculating that most people incorporate some kind of dedicated routine into their travel. For example, you might be a person who has a special coat or hat just for traveling.
Some people have certain shoes that they find comfortable for zipping through an airport. My mother has a particular purse that she takes every time she goes abroad because it’s lightweight but has lots of separate pouches for items like plane tickets and a passport.
I, too, have a certain travel idiosyncrasy: Candy.
My husband loves our daughter, Emily, for many reasons, but this time of year he loves her in particular because she is his personal shopper for me. She not only comes up with ideas but also does the actual ordering and, in a normal year when she is here for Christmas, wraps the gifts.
All he has to do is open his wallet, which he considers a small price to pay, no matter the actual size of the bill. (Actually, my husband has had some extremely thoughtful gift ideas for me over the years, but he relies on Emily a majority of the time and definitely feels that having a daughter is an important part of a happy marriage for the generally clueless husband at gift-giving time.)
Emily’s gifting services at Christmas also include filling my stocking. In a normal year, her holiday visit begins before Christmas, and we go last-minute shopping as a family, during which time Emily and my husband “sneak” off together to some big-box store for stocking stuffers.
Most years, the majority of the fillers are candy. The past few years, I thought I should be healthier and asked for granola-type bars instead, but this year I told my daughter that I wanted to go back to the good stuff.
Because of the pandemic, Emily won’t be home for Christmas this year, but she loves her dad and takes her gifting duties seriously, so she’s still on the job. She will be shopping for stocking stuffers and sending them, and all my husband will have to do is the actual stuffing.
The other day, Emily called me and, somewhat sheepishly, explained that she was working on stocking stuffers and needed to know what kind of candy to get. A little embarrassed that she didn’t know my favorite sweets, she explained that she knew what kind of “traveling candy” I liked — candy that has “pieces” and that lasts a relatively long time to help keep me awake when I’m driving long distances — but didn’t know if those were my regular favorites.
And she was embarrassed? Ridiculous! I was impressed that she knew that much about my candy preferences. And she’s right — travel sweets are not necessarily my favorite “stationary” sweets.
Currently, it seems as though the world is falling to pieces, but when your children have paid so much attention to you that they know that much about you, at least some things are right in the world.
Of course, when life is back to normal and I can travel again, the world again will be falling to pieces — but of the candy kind.
