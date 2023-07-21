People do the oddest things with their phones. Seen recently at a Sam’s Club store: A woman was holding her phone on top of a cantaloupe in a bin of melons.
Why?
Anyone’s first inclination would be to presume that she was photographing the melon. It’s not unusual to see people using their phones to take photos, and food certainly seems to top the list of most-photographed items.
Still, my husband and I decided that she probably wasn’t just sending a melon snapshot to her loved ones. After all, it was just a regular grocery-store cantaloupe — one that looked in no way unusual or different from any other grocery-store cantaloupe (including the cantaloupe already in her cart). Not that lack of interesting stops most people from photographing food, or anything else for that matter, but, let’s face it, there’s boring and then there’s boring — even in this snap-happy digital age.
No, this was no ordinary customer-driven store photo shoot, we decided. Separately, we came to the same conclusion — a conclusion that is actually remarkable for two people who are admittedly tech-unsavvy and barely understand what an app even is: Perhaps the woman had some sort of app that tested for the ripeness of cantaloupe.
I called my daughter to see if such a thing existed. She said the woman was probably taking a photo, perhaps for a friend to see if the friend wanted her to buy it on the friend’s behalf. My daughter’s laughter indicated that she thought we were being ridiculous.
And we felt a little ridiculous. My husband made some sheepish joke about a phone doing a smell test.
I had planned to write a column making fun of myself (and my husband, of course) for such ridiculous notions. But I decided I should check online first to see if maybe such an app actually existed because, well, it could for all I knew.
And guess what?
No, I didn’t find such an app. But I did find that there is actually an app for testing watermelons. More than one, in fact.
These apps rely not on smell but on sound: You knock on the melon, and the app tells you if it’s ripe.
The reviews for the apps that I looked at don’t inspire a lot of confidence, so I wouldn’t go planning a watermelon party based on the reliability of these apps if I were you.
Still, wow! This means that apps can now handle two senses: Sight and hearing. In terms of sight, for example, there are apps whereby you can take a photo of plants or birds, and the app will identify the species. And now the watermelon apps.
So, is it unreasonable to assume that an app will someday be able to smell? Not at all. In fact, there have been a couple of apps that have played around with smell detection.
Two that I read about include a separate device to use in conjunction with a phone — not exactly practical yet — and the stories about these apps were from years ago with no updates that I found, indicating that the technology probably still has a ways to go.
And what about the other two senses — touch and taste? To my knowledge, apps for these are not here yet, but, obviously, it would be foolish to discount the idea.
It also would be foolish to discount the idea that with the proliferation of such apps, someday we won’t know how to use our own noses or eyes or ears. Is there an app that will help humans come to their senses?
