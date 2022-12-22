The Norfolk Arts Center has officially opened applications for its 16th annual juried show. Artists of all expertise levels are encouraged to enter. The show is always a treat for the eyes, featuring an eclectic mix of artwork created largely by Midwestern artists. Each year, a different juror, usually a Nebraska professor in the fine arts, selects the pieces for the exhibit and chooses the winners.
All mediums, styles and genres will be considered for inclusion. Twenty to 30 works will be chosen for the competition, and monetary awards will be given to the top three pieces. Previous juried show exhibits included a wide variety of mediums, including sculpture, mixed medium, photography and prints. The competition is not just for professional artists. The 2019 Best of Show winner was Brooke Gettman, who was an undergraduate student at the time.
Artists may submit up to five original pieces. The artwork must be original, designed and created by the applicant and completed within the past three years. There is an entry fee for the first work and a discounted fee for each subsequent entry. Pieces must not have been previously exhibited at the NAC and should conform to the size and weight limitations as defined in the application. Selected works must be available for display for the entirety of the exhibition, Thursday, March 30, through Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
An opening reception will be Saturday, April 1. At that time, the juror will provide a critique of the pieces, and the winners will be announced.
This year’s juror is Eddie Dominguez, professor of ceramics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dominguez specializes in contemporary ceramic sculpture. His works, as well as creations by fellow UNL art department professors, will be on display in the faculty show, which runs concurrently with the juried show.
Applications for the 16th annual juried show are available on the NAC’s website. The deadline to submit materials is Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.