Cadets’ comeback effort falls just short at girls state

YORK — Seven area girls reached the finals and three came away as champions as part of an exciting finish to the second installment of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association's girls state wrestling tournament that finished Saturday at York High School.
The team race was an exciting one, with eventual champion South Sioux City, runner-up Schuyler and 2020 champion West Point-Beemer exchanging the lead multiple times during the semifinals, consolation semis and the medal round. By the time the championship matches were ready to go, the Cardinals had secured the team title and Schuyler was able to hang on to second after West Point-Beemer won two of three finals matches.
Coach Ray Maxwell said the West Point-Beemer girls did everything they needed to do to stay in contention for a second straight team title.
"I knew they'd come back and perform well," he said. "They're competitors and really rose to the occasion, and I think if we had our 103-pounder in there, we'd be at the top again."
Pierce finished an impressive seventh and Winnebago came home tied for ninth to account for area teams finishing in the top 10.
West Point-Beemer's Brisa Figueroa and Claire Paasch were joined by two-time champion Zeriah George of Winnebago at the top of the medal stand as the tournament concluded with final-round action.
It was the third matchup of the year between the Cadets' Figueroa and Raelyn Wilson of Weeping Water. Figueroa won the first meeting in Winnebago over the holiday break and Wilson won the most recent match, so Figueroa knew going in that she needed to be aggressive.
"I wanted to make sure to avoid her headlock, which is what she's good at, and just needed to stay aggressive," Figueroa said.
The strategy paid off, and she was able to catch Wilson and pin her in the closing seconds to claim her first title.
"It's really an unexplainable feeling," she said about winning the state title. "There's no better feeling out there."
Her teammate, Paasch, gave the Cadets a second title with a second-period fall against Emma Gomez of Hemingford.
Paasch said once she saw her opponent's shoulders on the mat, she knew she had to finish the job.
"I haven't beaten her before, and today was just amazing," she said after the match. "This is the best feeling in the world."
George won the 190-pound title a year ago and moved up to 240, where she finished off a dominating season with a second-period pin over Fremont's Madison Martinez.
"It was amazing. I was on cloud nine," George said of her feelings after winning her second state title. "I've wrestled her several times and beat her each time, but all those past matches didn't matter. You never know what will happen, but I felt confident in myself. I'd prepped and practiced a long time for that tournament."
Four area girls came up a match short in their quest for championship honors. Runner-up efforts were recorded by Afftynn Stusse of Battle Creek at 103, Callie Arnold of Pierce at 117, Kristen Schellenberg of Scribner-Snyder at 124 and Saige Miserez of West Point-Beemer at 142 pounds.
Stusse gave defending champion Flavia Nagatani of Kearney a run for her money before being pinned late in the third period, and Arnold capped a season that saw her join the team from playing basketball to make it to the finals before losing to Taleah Thomas of Amherst.
Schellenberg lost a 4-1 decision to Regan Rosseter of Omaha Westside in her finals match, while Miserez lost one of two overtime thrillers in the finals to Maria Barnes of Ogallala, 8-6.
Other state champions included Reagan Gallaway of Amherst (132), Tiffany Senff of Axtell (154) and Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo (170), who beat defending champion Aridiana Zamora of South Sioux City in sudden victory with a 9-7 decision.
Area girls who came home with medals included:
Third place — Corah Linnaus of Stanton (109) and Diana Cervantes of West Point-Beemer (117).
Fourth place — Haylee Miller of Wisner-Pilger (154) and Darian Earth of Winnebago (190).
Sixth place — Tayce Bleich of Battle Creek (109), Madisen Petersen of Crofton/Bloomfield (124), Mila Pozehl of Ainsworth (142), Casidy Wortman of Creighton (154), Makinzie Parsons of Pierce (170) and Ashlynn Cropp of West Point-Beemer (240).
NSWCA Girls State Wrestling Tournament
Team standings
South Sioux City 135.5, Schuyler 129, West Point-Beemer 128, Amherst 118, Platteview 71, Weeping Water 56, Pierce 50, Wahoo 49, Fremont 44, Winnebago 44, Battle Creek 41, Nebraska City 38, Kearney 32, Omaha Westside 29, Axtell 28, Ogallala 28, Scribner-Snyder 26, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 24.5, Creighton 24, Fairbury 24, Gordon-Rushville 24, Hemingford 24, Twin Loup 24, Stanton 23, Ainsworth 22, Lexington 22, Wisner-Pilger 21, Centura 20, Papillion-LaVista 19, Bellevue West 18, Chadron 18, Ord 17, South Loup 17, Elgin/Pope John 14, Johnson County Central 13, Crofton/Bloomfield 12, B-R/L-D 11, Wauneta-Palisade 11, Mitchell 10, Norfolk 10, Valentine 10, Bellevue East 9, Gothenburg 9, Bayard 7, High Plains 7, Omaha Skutt 7, Beatrice 6, Dundy County-Stratton 5, Cedar Bluffs 4, Chase County 4, Papillion-LaVista South 4, West Holt 4, Palmyra 3, Paxton 3. Columbus, Conestoga, Crete, Elkhorn, Harvard, Louisville, Omaha South, Pender, Sandhills Valley and St. Paul did not score.
Championship results
103: Flavia Nagatani, Kearney, pinned Afftynn Stusse, BC, 5:27. 109: Brisa Figueroa, WP-B, pinned Raelyn Wilson, WW, 5:46. 117: Taleah Thomas, Amherst, pinned Callie Arnold, Pierce, 4:27. 124: Regan Rosseter, Westside, dec. Kristen Schellenberg, S-S, 4-1. 132: Reagan Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Phoenix Jensen, Platteview, :59. 142: Maria Barnes, Ogallala, dec. Saige Miserez, WP-B, 8-6 (SV). 154: Tiffany Senff, Axtell, dec. Evelyn Guzman, Schuyler, 10-8. 170: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, dec. Aridiana Zamora, SSC, 9-7 (SV). 190: Claire Paasch, WP-B, pinned Emma Gomez, Hemingford, 2:33. 240: Zeriah George, Winnebago, pinned Madison Martinez, Fremont, 3:59.
Third-place matches
103: Hasley Salgado, Schuyler, pinned Brianna Miller, Platteview, 1:41. 109: Corah Linnaus, Stanton, pinned Masilia Arndt, Centura, 1:53. 117: Diana Cervantes, WP-B, pinned Maddy Pineda, Schuyler, 3:41. 124: Josephine Redman, G-R, pinned Fia Rasmussen, Chadron, 2:06. 132: Carly Wemhoff, Schuyler, pinned Pacie Lee, NC, 2:00. 142: Yohaly Quinones, SSC, pinned Taylor Roach, Amherst, 3:52. 154: Ally Micheel, TL, pinned Haylee Miller, W-P, 1:16. 170: Makena Schramm, Fairbury, pinned GiaVonni Blanks, BW, 2:52. 190: Melissa DeLaTorre, SSC, pinned Darian Earth, Winnebago, 2:31. 240: Destiny Damme, Amherst, pinned Yadira Morales, Schuyler, 4:12.
Fifth-place matches
103: Gina Gonzalez, SSC, dec. Riley Hohn, Weeping Water, 7-1. 109: Michaela Bivainis, Amherst, dec. Tayce Bleich, BC, 7-4. 117: Korah Ellis, Lexington, pinned Lily Gomez, RC/BH, 1:52. 124: Selena Zamora, SSC, pinned Madisen Petersen, C/B, 2:20. 132: Markael Zeleny, Wahoo, dec. Alekxa Olvera, Schuyler, 4-2. 142: Koryn Klein, Ord, pinned Mila Pozehl, Ainsworth, 3:50. 154: Jacquelyn Zamora, SSC, pinned Casidy Wortman, Creighton, 2:03. 170: Lila Bloomer, SL, pinned Makinzie Parsons, Pierce, :129. 190: Gina Alba, Schuyler, pinned Eny Bravo, Fremont, 4:22. 240: Marcella Limon, SSC, pinned Ashlynn Cropp, WP-B, :28.