Brook Diekemper led the pack on Monday in helping West Point-Beemer back to the state girls golf tournament next week in Columbus.
Diekemper fired the lowest round of the day with an 80 as the Cadets totaled a score of 377, which was 23 strokes ahead of runner-up Battle Creek.
“The girls have improved the last couple of weeks — they are rooting for each other, supporting each other and they have been thinking about the team, which is good to see,” West Point-Beemer coach Keith Eriksen said.
Diekemper shot a 40 on both the front and the back nine but as she battled the nerves, she was still able to score par on 14 holes.
“Everything was flowing today and I’m really proud of it,” Diekemper said. “There were a couple shots that I’d take back, but that goes with every golf game.”
Diekemper’s teammate, Kailey Johnson, also medaled as she shot a 96 and finished in fifth.
Diekemper and Johnson will be joined next week by teammates Shelbie Woerman, Allie Boell and Almarosa Urquidez, who will be looking for a top five team finish at state this year.
“Our expectations are high — our school has never won a state title in any sport and our motto this year is ‘why not us,’ ” Eriksen said. “It helps that they are all coming back.”
District runner-up Battle Creek finished the day right behind West Point-Beemer with a score of 400 and will return to the state tournament.
“I was very happy for our team,” Battle Creek coach Kyle Finke said.
Megan Lutt led Battle Creek with an 87 and finished runner-up individually behind Diekemper. She shot a 45 on the front nine but recovered with a 42 on the back at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk.
“It went pretty well — it was nice to shoot well and my long game also went pretty well,” Lutt said. “I kind of struggled putting today; these greens are big and you can really rack up the putts.”
Lutt, Joslyn Hrabanek, Emma Wilkinson, Raina Lade and Molly Heimes will get a chance Monday to compete again at the state tournament.
“We need to work around the greens. We get around the green or around the collar and we either blade it over or hit a fat shot. Hopefully we can gain some confidence this week and hopefully we can lower our score next week,” Finke said.
Coming in third place and qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in program history was Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which finished the day with a score of 402.
“They did well — they struggled on the front nine, which made me a little nervous, but they pulled it together on the back nine and played like they always play,” Laurel-Concord-Coleridge coach Christina Patefield said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”
Sophomore Sarah Kames led the way for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, finishing in third place individually with a personal best of 92.
“I didn’t even think about making it to state, I was trying to do well for the team,” Kames said. “I thought my putting was doing pretty well today, my drives were going straight and my chipping has been pretty good at the moment.”
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Jadyn Kinkaid also finished in the top 10 on Monday with a 96 and tied for fourth place overall.
Kames, Kinkaid and the rest of the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge squad — including Sidney Groene, Hope Swanson and Delaney Hall — will represent their school for the first time at the state tournament next week.
“We’re going to try to treat it’s like any other tournament and we’re going to practice like we always practice,” Patefield said.
Norfolk Catholic was on the outside looking in on Monday as the Knights finished in fourth place with a score of 419 and Pierce rounded out the top five with a score of 423.
The other golfers who qualified individually for the state tournament included Kaylin Gaughenbaugh of O’Neill, Reghan Kerkman of West Holt, Alena Peters of Pierce, Kailey Johnson of West Point and Carly Thramer of Norfolk Catholic.
The two-day Class C state championship will get underway next Monday in Columbus at the Elks Country Club.
Class C-3 District Tournament
At Fair Play Golf Course
Team scores:
West Point-Beemer 377, Battle Creek 400, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 402, Norfolk Catholic 419, Pierce 423, O’Neill 425, Hartington Cedar Catholic 431, Pender/Thurston-Cuming County 441, West Holt 468, Elkhorn Valley 507, Stanton 517, Crofton 543, Ainsworth 548.
Top 10 individual state qualifiers
1. Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer 80; 2. Megan Lutt, Battle Creek 87; 3. Sarah Kames, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 92; 4. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill 96; 4. Jadyn Kinkaid, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 96; 4. Reghan Kerkman, West Holt 96; 4. Alena Peters, Pierce 98; 4. Kailey Johnson West Point, 96; 10. Carly Thramer, Norfolk Catholic 97.