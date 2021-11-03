It’s Christmas a couple months early at the Becker house as I purchased for myself a gift I didn’t even know I wanted a month ago- a ratchet screwdriver.
I’ve been on the earth for decades not knowing about this miraculous tool. I’ve got to wonder if there are other pieces of useful toil saving equipment that people have neglected to mention.
For the last few weeks, I’ve been using a Philips screwdriver to put up curtain rods. I feel like I’m rather handy with a Phillips and had no trouble putting up a couple of the rods but my hands were starting to get a little tired.
Not wanting to use Tom’s tool set, I purchased a power screwdriver at the hardware store which was exciting as it was my first. While the cordless screwdriver was charging, I pictured the stubborn screws flying into the hard wood.
Powered or not, it does take a bit of skill to use one of these screwdrivers which I found out as I got my fingers bloodied in the process of trying to get the stubborn screws into the wood. It didn’t help that my power screwdriver has as much power as a table knife. It would spin on top of the screw before it decided to spin onto one of my fingers.
It was easier to go back to putting all my weight into turning the lowly manual screwdriver.
Then we had a furnace repairman come to our house for a repair and I watched as he used a miracle tool, the ratcheting screwdriver. With just a few ratcheting twists, he had the screws into the wall and, albeit it was drywall where he was working, it still seemed to be a wonder tool. I ordered it the next day and am awaiting its arrival.
So is there some hammer that never misses the nail? I wandered the tool aisle looking for items that can make jobs easier and found a filler for screw holes that are too loose for the screws. Tom’s going to get done with harvest and find that I’ve got every screw in the house tightened within an inch of its life for winter.
It’s an early Christmas for me and our kids may all be getting ratchet screwdrivers under the tree for them, too.