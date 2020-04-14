Customers are still seeking out the products and services offered by Health Works in downtown Norfolk, but they’re not all coming into the store.
Instead, more customers are calling in orders and having them shipped to their home or delivered to their car outside the store, said Maynard Thompson, who operates the store with his mother-in-law, Laura Thiesen. If necessary, they are also delivering products.
“Some people don’t want to walk in the store,” he said.
Customers who do come in the store are asked to wear face masks to protect themselves and others, Thompson said.
While many of the people shopping at Health Works are repeat customers, Thompson said they are seeing and hearing from others who have questions about products that may improve their health or boost their immune system.
“We’re meeting a lot of new people ... who are hearing a lot and have questions,” he said.
Abbey Christian Store
Across town, at the Abbey Christian Store, owner Tim Worstel is hoping the situation will improve quickly so religious events can be rescheduled.
This time of year “we would have significant sales, and we’re not having significant sales,” Worstel said.
Indeed. First communions and confirmations often take place around Easter, which was Sunday.
Because of the pandemic, Worstel has reduced the store’s hours, now closing at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.
But there is a good side.
“It’s forced us to be creative,” he said.
Worstel, like many other organizations and businesses, is using social media to reach customers — including “Story Time With Tim” on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on The Abbey’s Facebook page.
He’s also noticed more people sharing their online church experiences with the world, which is a “good thing,” he said.
Still, he’ll be glad when life returns to normal.
“It will be interesting to see what’s on the other side,” he said.
Canham Maytag
Canham Maytag employees are still delivering appliances and making service calls, said owner Bill Canham.
But they are doing it within social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers For Disease Control, which means they make sure no one in a home they are delivering to is ill, and they keep their distance from customers entering the store.
“We’re learning to play a new ball game,” he said.
While the number of people coming into the store has fallen dramatically, Canham said he’s seen a notable increase in the number of people shopping on the company’s website.
“We’re fortunate,” he said. “We’re still providing an essential service. People need cold food ... warm food and clean clothes.”
Still, like everyone else, Canham is eager for this situation to improve.
“If everyone sticks to the course, we’ll get through this sooner than later,” he said.