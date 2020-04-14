Tim Worstel

TIM WORSTEL, owner of the Abbey Christian Store in Norfolk, hopes the pandemic eases soon so events such as confirmation and first communions can be rescheduled.

 Norfolk Daily News/Sheryl Schmeckpeper

Customers are still seeking out the products and services offered by Health Works in downtown Norfolk, but they’re not all coming into the store.

Instead, more customers are calling in orders and having them shipped to their home or delivered to their car outside the store, said Maynard Thompson, who operates the store with his mother-in-law, Laura Thiesen. If necessary, they are also delivering products.

“Some people don’t want to walk in the store,” he said.

Customers who do come in the store are asked to wear face masks to protect themselves and others, Thompson said.

While many of the people shopping at Health Works are repeat customers, Thompson said they are seeing and hearing from others who have questions about products that may improve their health or boost their immune system.

“We’re meeting a lot of new people ... who are hearing a lot and have questions,” he said.

Abbey Christian Store

Across town, at the Abbey Christian Store, owner Tim Worstel is hoping the situation will improve quickly so religious events can be rescheduled.

This time of year “we would have significant sales, and we’re not having significant sales,” Worstel said.

Indeed. First communions and confirmations often take place around Easter, which was Sunday.

Because of the pandemic, Worstel has reduced the store’s hours, now closing at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

But there is a good side.

“It’s forced us to be creative,” he said.

Worstel, like many other organizations and businesses, is using social media to reach customers — including “Story Time With Tim” on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on The Abbey’s Facebook page.

He’s also noticed more people sharing their online church experiences with the world, which is a “good thing,” he said.

Still, he’ll be glad when life returns to normal.

“It will be interesting to see what’s on the other side,” he said.

Canham Maytag

Canham Maytag employees are still delivering appliances and making service calls, said owner Bill Canham.

But they are doing it within social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers For Disease Control, which means they make sure no one in a home they are delivering to is ill, and they keep their distance from customers entering the store.

“We’re learning to play a new ball game,” he said.

While the number of people coming into the store has fallen dramatically, Canham said he’s seen a notable increase in the number of people shopping on the company’s website.

“We’re fortunate,” he said. “We’re still providing an essential service. People need cold food ... warm food and clean clothes.”

Still, like everyone else, Canham is eager for this situation to improve.

“If everyone sticks to the course, we’ll get through this sooner than later,” he said.

Tags

In other news

Library service is different but still available

Library service is different but still available

It goes without saying that life is anything but “business as usual” for everyone right now. All of our community organizations and businesses have had to make changes in how they provide services in what seems to be an entirely new world.

A guide on how to survive social distancing

I think every American would say that the Covid-19 ruined their plans and they aren’t okay with it. As one of those people Covid-19 ended my speech season earlier than expected and I probably won’t get to go to junior prom … I mean I didn’t want to go anyway. When Covid-19 got bad my family …

Unfortunately no lounging around

Even for those who live under a rock, I think it’s safe to say that every person in America, and around the globe has been affected by COVID-19. Students are out of school, businesses have been forced to close their doors, and employees have lost their jobs. Since school has been temporarily…