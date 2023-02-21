WEST POINT — Lynsi Steed hasn’t been able to stay out of kitchens since she was gifted with an easy-bake oven at 10 years old.
Steed, as she described herself, also is someone who doesn’t come from a line of quitters.
Pair Steed’s passion for baking and her unrelenting work ethic, and what results is a recipe for success for Red Door Coffee, at 243 S. Lincoln St. in West Point.
Almost three decades after she first developed a fervor for baking anything and everything, Steed has reached the three-year mark as the owner of Red Door Coffee, which had operated primarily as a coffee shop under its previous owners.
Steed realized her desire to run a business — namely a bakery — through college classes at Northeast Community College’s satellite location in West Point and at Wayne State College. She studied entrepreneurship and was able to combine her knowledge of business and baking.
In 2019, Steed’s grandmother died at the age of 73. Steed was 35 at the time.
“And I’m thinking, well, I’ve lived half my life. I’ve got to start living my dream or it’ll never happen,” she said.
Late in 2019, Steed learned through word of mouth that Red Door’s owners were looking to sell. The building’s size was suitable and almost no renovation work was needed.
Steed, who has lived in West Point for the past 15 years, knew that a business with strictly baked goods might not be sustainable in a town of roughly 3,500 people.
So the plan, she said, would be to keep the coffee side of the business and add custom baking — her specialty.
Now, in addition to a wide range of coffees, Red Door Coffee offers varying baked goods such as muffins, pastries, pies, cakes, cookies and more.
“I have a scientific mind, so the chemistry of it all comes naturally,” Steed said.
When Steed took over Red Door Coffee in early 2020, one of the decisions she wrestled with was whether to leave the name of the business as is. Red Door Coffee had become a staple in the community, and Steed wanted the business’ loyal customers to know that while the business would largely remain the same, the menu would expand.
“I didn’t want to send anybody into shock because they hear, ‘Red Door is no longer Red Door,’ and they think the community might lose the business,” Steed said. “But it was an easy way to show them it’s still right here.”
Red Door Coffee got its name as a way to symbolize that it is a place of sanctuary, refuge and safety.
In early America, a home with a red door was a place of safety and welcome for weary travelers.
Since taking over the helm, Steed said the business has felt like home.
“I love my customers. I have quite a few regulars that I get to see every single day, and they help make it such a worthwhile experience,” she said.
An early curveball
Shortly after Steed bought Red Door Coffee, the coronavirus pandemic broke out, forcing Red Door to join the long list of businesses internationally that were forced to close their doors.
“It was scary. Because there isn’t any amount of preparation I could have done — none at all,” Steed said. “... The drive-through saved us and made it a little bit easier. But we’re fortunate that we live in a community that doesn’t want to see their businesses fail.
“I’m sure there were people who don’t drink coffee who came in just to help out.”
Despite a rare pandemic having been thrown at her just months into her undertaking of running a business, Steed said she never second-guessed her decision to buy the coffee shop.
“I knew what I wanted to do, and I don’t come from a line of quitters, so I knew it was going to work out OK.”
Red Door Coffee, which employs four people besides Steed, is open Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.