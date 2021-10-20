Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong, executive director of the West Point Chamber of Commerce, was one of the chamber of commerce executives recognized as “Professionals of the Year” by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The group is a professional development organization comprising the leaders of more than 50 local chambers of commerce across the state.
Biteghe Bi Ndong took home the honor among small communities of less than 5,000 population. She was selected, in part, for her ability to keep her approach to events and communications fresh and because she is a strong community and business advocate. In 2019, she receive the Rural Economic Area Partnership Extra Mile Award for small-business development.