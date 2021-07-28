Opening an authentic, Mexican seafood restaurant in Norfolk has been a longtime dream of Moses Montalvo, his brother, Jonathan, and their father, Abraham Sr.
That dream has materialized into existence over the past year as the Montalvos have transformed The Pier Seafood from a hopping food truck along Omaha Avenue to a must-try restaurant that opened in June in the heart of downtown Norfolk.
The Montalvos run a hot sauce company called La Salsa Del Rey, which serves as part of the inspiration behind The Pier. The peppers used in Del Rey hot sauce come straight from Mexico, Moses Montalvo said. The family has always envisioned incorporating their hot sauces into dishes at a restaurant.
“We opened The Pier to really complement that,” Montalvo said. “We really didn’t know if we would get a good response from the community, so we opened the food truck first just to test things and see where the business might go.”
The Montalvos hail from Veracruz, Mexico, a coastal city along the country’s eastern coast where “you only eat seafood.” A childhood spent along the ocean sparked the Montalvo family’s decision to name the restaurant, “The Pier.”
Abraham Montalvo Sr. was always involved in the food business in Veracruz, and when the family moved to the United States nearly three decades ago, the hope was to someday instill a little bit of Veracruz flavor into the Midwest.
“My father had always been in that business, and he’s had food trucks and restaurants back in Mexico, but ever since we moved to the United States, we’ve always worked in the pressure washing and cleaning business,” Montalvo said. “We really wanted to make (a food business) work.”
The food truck, which opened in September 2020, was a hit, sporting dishes like bacon-wrapped shrimp and ribeye steak or shrimp tacos.
Within a few months of the food truck opening, the Montalvos became optimistic that growing the food truck into a full-fledged restaurant was feasible.
The opportunity to rent out a space in downtown Norfolk at an affordable price came toward the end of 2020, when Connie Geary of Geary Investment made the property formerly occupied by Norfolk Natural Market available.
The Montalvos initially just wanted additional space for their La Salsa Del Rey business, but Geary envisioned the space being occupied by a retail business as opposed to a warehouse, Montalvo said.
“So my dad and I were like, ‘Why don’t we make this The Pier then?’ That’s what we wanted in the beginning anyway — to run a restaurant and run it downtown,” Montalvo said. “We just didn’t think it was affordable at the moment. But Connie came along, and she really saved us and gave us this place for a very affordable price.”
The conversion of the Norfolk Natural Market into a seafood restaurant transpired over a several-month period earlier this year and was finished at the end of May. The Norfolk community has welcomed the restaurant with open arms since it opened on June 15, Montalvo said.
“We’ve had huge lines — especially through the first month,” he said. “Everybody’s really friendly and has given us good feedback. People from church, people from the community, people from other downtown businesses — they’ve been very welcoming, so we are very thankful.”
The Pier, at 312 W. Norfolk Ave., is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
What separates The Pier from other seafood restaurants, Montalvo said, is its taste of Mexico. Ninety percent of The Pier’s menu includes dishes made every day in coastal Mexico, he said.
“We want to bring a little bit of every single coast that we’ve been to, to Norfolk. If you taste one of our shrimp cocktails, it’s like being in Cancun,” Montalvo said. “If you try one of our aguachile dishes, it’s like being in Culiacán. If you try some of our fish tacos, it transports you to Ensenada, where everything started with fish tacos.
“So that’s really our goal — to give the Midwest a little bit of a taste of the coast of Mexico.”
Montalvo called Norfolk “a great place for business” and thanked locals for helping his family’s restaurant meld with success.
“We really wanted to make our dream come true, and we were finally able to do it,” Montalvo said of the restaurant’s opening. “We were really happy that the community responded very well — better than we imagined.”