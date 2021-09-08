PIERCE — The transition of a longtime business in Pierce has secured the future of a popular product made here.
Trent Thompson, a graduate of Randolph High School who now lives in Pierce, purchased the Pierce Locker in late August, preserving the future of the “world famous Wragge Dogs.”
“Wragge Dogs will stay the Wragge Dogs,” Thompson said. “I don’t want to confuse anybody by changing the name.”
The purchase came as longtime locker owner Terry Wragge announced his decision to retire. Wragge has a 47-year history with the locker, beginning when he started working at the business right out of high school in 1974.
“My dad and I bought it in 1979,” Wragge said. “He retired in ’96, and my wife and I took over. We’ve had it from then until now.”
Wragge had kicked around the idea of retiring for a few years but wanted to make sure the business continued operating under someone who had a love for the type of work done at Pierce Locker.
“There’s just no lockers left in the country,” he said. “We’ve got to keep it going.”
Thompson has a lengthy connection with Pierce Locker, as well. His father, Kip Thompson, began working there after Roman’s Packing Co. closed in Norfolk, and Thompson himself has been helping at the locker part time on and off since he was in high school.
“Terry decided he was ready to retire and the option was there,” Thompson said. “He said he would help me. We’re working on it together.”
Wragge said he intends to stay on as long as Thompson wants him there: “Everything stays the same. We just keep moving on. I want him to make a go of it.”
The crew that worked under Wragge — which includes Thompson’s father Kip, Terry Terrill, Dane Halsey and Derrick Kolterman — will continue to work at Pierce Locker.
Thompson said the products that were available up front at Pierce Locker — including summer sausage, Polish dogs and Wragge Dogs — will continue to be available. Ensuring the future of Wragge Dogs, Thompson said, was part of the purchase contract of the locker. The popular Wragge’s Seasoning also will continue to be available.
“(Terry) actually kept the seasoning in his name, but we will be selling it here through the locker,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he also is considering adding a variety of brats, as well as jerky, to offerings that are available for purchase at the locker, but he has not yet made firm plans.
Processing also will continue to be offered at Pierce Locker, but since the business is not equipped with USDA inspectors, processed meats go directly back to the party that brought in the animal.
“We can’t kill a cow in back and then make hot dogs out of it,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to buy all of our stuff for retail off of the (truck).”
Thompson said the decision to purchase the Pierce Locker from Wragge felt natural, especially after growing up watching his father work as a butcher and after developing his own interest in grilling and smoking meats while in college.
He still is working a full-time job elsewhere but expects to transition to full time at the locker by the end of the year. Thompson said he hopes to increase the amount of processing that can be done at the locker at that time. The high demand that began with the pandemic continues to fill the schedule, he said.
“We’re still booked out about a year,” Thompson said.
The locker’s hours will remain 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday. The street in front of Pierce Locker is under construction, so Thompson recommends customers park in the alley and walk around the corner.
Thompson said he is excited about taking over ownership of the Pierce Locker and becoming his own boss. He’s especially happy to see a well-established business continue.
“It feels good,” he said. “We can keep a little bit of history in town.”