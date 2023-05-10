A 33-year-old pet-boarding business is under new ownership.
Mark and Tina Mazuch recently purchased Happy Tails Boarding, located at 3402 N. First St., in Norfolk, from Roger and Sharon Schulz. The business has been open in Norfolk since 1991, the Mazuchs said.
The Mazuchs are natives of Northeast Nebraska. Mark Mazuch grew up in Madison, and Tina grew up in Norfolk. Both had pets growing up, and both have experience with cats and dogs, which is how they became familiar with what the business had to offer.
“We learned about Happy Tails when we moved to our home on North First Street,” Mark Mazuch said. “Our golden retriever, Copper, spent most of his days at Happy Tails when we were at work. He enjoyed his time at the ‘dog spa.’ ”
Mark Mazuch also has experience training and hunting with his dogs. With their home so close to the business, the transition to own and work at Happy Tails has been natural.
Happy Tails offers boarding for animals. The Mazuchs said they are excited to have furry friends in their care while owners are away.
“We primarily take dogs but can accommodate other animals if needed,” he said.
“We have our wash room available for self-serve washes, or we will also wash the animal by appointment,” Mark Mazuch said.
No immediate changes are on the horizon for the business, but the Mazuchs said they are open to change and will update as they see fit in the future.
Happy Tails is open from 8 until 10 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday for pick-up and drop-off. Prior arrangements also can be made.
The Mazuchs said they are planning to host events for their customers to get better acquainted.
“We are looking forward to meeting all of our current and future customers, along with their furry friends,” Mark Mazuch said.