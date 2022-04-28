Scott Stevens can’t tell you about the complete vision he had when he set out to build Midtown Event Center.
It didn’t exist.
In 2018, the Norfolk businessman purchased The O Lounge Bar and breathed fresh life into the establishment. A short while later, he set out to build the nearby event center with the goal of using it for his daughter’s wedding in 2020.
Although that large wedding celebration was one of many that fell victim to the pandemic, Stevens finished the event center and now is working on expanding what Midtown has to offer.
“There really was never a master plan,” Stevens said.
Construction is underway on multiple features of the new facility. When complete, Midtown will have spaces to host a variety of parties and meetings and will feature a venue for outdoor wedding ceremonies.
The space for outdoor weddings will have seating for about 200 people, Stevens said. The ceremony area will have a roof covering it, and a wood backdrop with green space and foliage will help give the area a country feel, Stevens said.
“When everything is done, there will be grass and trees,” Stevens said. “I want to make it feel like you’re in the country when you’re still in the city.”
To the north of the new ceremony area, construction also is underway on a new building Stevens said he hopes will be utilized as a restaurant.
“I’m not into the food business,” Stevens said. “I’m hoping to find someone to put a restaurant in there. They can have menus at The O.”
Stevens said the idea for the restaurant area arose after he and his wife were on vacation and ran across a few places where the food that was served was not made on the premises where it was ordered.
“There were some places you didn’t realize (the food) came from a block away,” he said.
Stevens said he believes a restaurant would be perfect in that location. Not only is it along the riverfront, it is in an area of town that does not have a lot of restaurant options and it is located near the Norfolk Family YMCA, he said.
“There’s thousands of people at the Y when there’s soccer and football,” Stevens said. “Between games, they never have anywhere to go. They can walk over this little bridge if we do a restaurant. They can sit here and watch activities at the Y and then walk back over. They’ll never have to get in their car.”
Another new building that is part of the Midtown complex sits even farther to the north. It features The Executive Suite, a room designed as a place for groomsmen to wait for wedding festivities to begin. It also has become a comfortable spot for all party members, Stevens said.
“If you’re a guy, you have nothing to do for five hours of the day. ... Here, guys can stay close to where everything is at and not drive around town, so if the bride wants pictures, they can grab somebody and go,” Stevens said. “What we found is not only the guys come over here, but the girls come over here, too.”
The room features couches, a TV, tables, games and a full kitchen among its amenities. It also has two bathrooms with showers and can accommodate 50 people.
Stevens said the room also has been booked for events like birthday parties and retirement celebrations, as well.
On the other side of The Executive Suite is The Courtyard, a room that can accommodate up to about 100 people and features a full bar and restrooms. “Once I get my liquor license, I’ll be able to serve in here or they can bring in their own,” he said.
The building also has a place that will cater to those who are seeking a spot for a business meeting. The meeting room comes equipped with a projector, visuals and tables.
Stevens said he hopes to be done with the entire project by the Friday, June 24, concert event featuring LoneStar and Chris Cagle. The show will take place behind the Midtown Events Center’s main building.
Stevens said he is working with other businesses in the area to utilize their parking lots and intends to run shuttle trailers to and from those areas.
“My goals are to be done by then and be done with the construction business because I’m getting tired,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been doing this for quite a while, and I finally feel like I’m coming to the end.”