OSMOND — Garret Kuhl likes his day job, which is selling insurance — crop insurance for the most part.
But he also likes firearms, which is why he recently became a licensed firearms dealer and opened a shop in what used to be a conference room in the building that houses New Frontier Insurance Agency in Osmond. He and his father, Dennis, own the insurance company, having recently bought it from Garret’s grandfather, Merlin.
“I grew up hunting and shooting, and always thought firearms were cool,” Kuhl said. Plus, Kuhl’s father is a gun collector.
Called Open Country Firearms, Kuhl sells a variety of firearms — including handguns, hunting and sport shooting guns as well as ammunition and accessories.
Among the many accessories he sells are silencers — or suppressors — which he said are gaining in popularity.
Shooters don’t need ear protection (when using suppressors), he said. Plus, people who avoid firearms because they don’t like the noise involved may be willing to try shooting if the gun has a suppressor to reduce the noise, he said. Hunters are also more successful.
Normally, Kuhl keeps around 120 firearms in stock, he said. Before buying merchandise, he studies trends to determine what’s new in the industry and what would appeal to people in this area.
“I keep track of what’s popular and rely on sales reps for information,” he said. “And I track what people are asking for.”
One of the trends now is precision, long-range shooting, Kuhl said. The rifles and optics needed for such shooting have improved in the past 20 years, he added.
“They have a lot more capability and can shoot more accurately.”
Before selling a product, Kuhl likes to try it out so he can share his firsthand knowledge with customers.
“I want to test and use every product myself,” he said. That way, “I’m able to give guys sound advice.”
If customers can’t find the firearm to fit their needs at Kuhl’s shop, he will try to order it for them. Guys aren’t the only people receiving advice from Kuhl. Women are a “huge demographic,” he said.
“A huge chunk of the new handgun sales” are to women, Kuhl said. In addition to helping them chose a gun, he helps them with permits and training.
While sales of firearms are good now, and merchandise is available, Kuhl said, that was not the case a few years ago. Then, because of the political climate in the country, people felt they might lose their right to own certain guns and began panic buying. Ammunition was difficult to get during the pandemic because some plants were shut down.
That situation has improved but could change at any time, Kuhl said.