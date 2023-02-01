WEST POINT — What began as a way to sell beef raised on an Unadilla family farm has grown into a storefront business here.
Oak Barn Beef, at 706 S. Lincoln St. in West Point, began in 2017, around the same time founder Hannah Klitz met her husband, Eric, at the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture. Hannah began selling the beef raised on the fifth-generation family farm run by her parents in Unadilla. She was passionate about putting a face on the producers connecting production to the consumers.
Dry-aged and DNA-tested Angus Premium beef was sold online direct from the Unidalla-connected Oak Barn to consumers in 50 states.
When Eric and Hannah were married in 2021, the business location moved to West Point, where the grass-raised cattle are finished with a corn-fed ration. The beef is harvested at ASC Lockers.
In 2022, Oak Barn Beef acquired and converted a former car sales and repair highway front property to a new building with a freezer, warehouse and shipping workroom and retail store.
The business provides direct retail and online sales of beef from the farm to the consumer. The shop is open from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Not only will customers find beef, they also can discover other Nebraska-produced products such as honey, popcorn and other retail items.