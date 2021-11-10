A longtime fixture of the downtown business community is under new ownership.
The Office Bar, located at 120 S. Fourth St., reopened on Nov. 2 with a fresh look, updated equipment and new holders to the establishment’s deed.
“We purchased it in early to mid-October, and we had it closed for a few weeks to clean,” said Andrew McCarthy, who purchased the business with co-owners Ryan and Richelle Matteo of Norfolk.
Upgrades made to the bar included a new floor, as well as the replacement of coolers, ice machines, ice bins and water lines. Other facets of the establishment — such as the restrooms — eventually will be upgraded, and McCarthy said he hopes to have the neon sign out front restored, as well.
McCarthy said the bar’s former owner, Jim Peterson, retired and has moved out of state. When the establishment came up for sale, there were multiple reasons he and the Matteos were interested in purchasing it, McCarthy said.
“For me, I could’ve seen that location being purchased and torn down,” McCarthy said. “I could’ve seen it being a parking lot or anything else. It was important for me to keep it a bar.”
For the Matteos, McCarthy said the place has a lot of sentimental value because they have spent time there with friends.
McCarthy — who also owns District Table & Tap and the soon-to-be-opened District Event Center — credits the hard-working staff, especially management, at his restaurant for making it possible for him to embark on this new business venture with the Matteos.
He added that Ryan Matteo’s background in business and construction — the Matteos also own RM Bridge Co. — helped put his mind at ease in moving forward with the purchase of The Office.
“When we decided to buy the office, we kind of made sure that it wasn’t going to be a project where you had to gut everything,” he said. “That’s a good thing about being partnered with Ryan. He’s got a good background for that sort of thing.”
McCarthy called The Office Bar a “typical dive bar.” It sponsors two shuffleboard teams and hosts shuffleboard leagues on Tuesdays. He added that they are working on filling some of the space with other light entertainment options like a pool table or darts. An increase in on-tap beverages also was made, he said.
The bar will be open from 3 p.m. until close Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. until close Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.
McCarthy said he knows there’s definite risk in owning a bar or restaurant in a world still dealing with COVID, but he’s looking forward to getting to know the bar’s regulars, as well as having new regulars stop in for a drink. He added that he’s also living with the faith that business as usual will return despite COVID.
“I just have faith that it’s going to come back,” he said. “It has come back for the most part, especially in this part of the country. Yeah, it makes you nervous, but you have to make a decision: You have to move forward or just think about the past.”