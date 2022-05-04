Some would say that Niobrara native Ashley Guenther was born to be a nurse.
And it’s not just because she’s graduating from the Norfolk division of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing with her nursing degree. Guenther’s true nursing skills shine from the way she cares for others — especially her daughter.
Guenther gave birth to her daughter, Lainey, last summer while she was still in nursing school.
Lainey was born at 28 weeks, Guenther said.
What was originally a visit to her doctor in Norfolk turned into a helicopter flight to a hospital in Omaha. Lainey was then born prematurely and ended up staying in a newborn intensive care unit (NICU).
Guenther spent the whole summer in the NICU with her daughter. But despite these unforeseen circumstances, she returned to the UNMC College of Nursing Norfolk campus the following fall.
“I knew I could not give up my nursing degree,” Guenther said.
After all, it was her childhood dream to get into the medical field, and she had worked so hard already.
Guenther said she also was inspired to go into the medical field by her older sister-in-law, Sydney Guenther, who is also a nurse.
According to Sydney Guenther, her sister-in-law embodies what nurses should be — compassionate and kind.
“She chose to be a nurse because she wants to help people,” said Sydney Guenther.
Ashley Guenther said her time in the NICU with her daughter also inspired her to possibly work in pediatrics someday.
“It was hard differing the mom role versus the NICU role, but now I can (humbly) say that I know I can excel at it,” Guenther said.
Sydney Guenther said Ashley’s experience as a mother opened her eyes to the pediatric field.
“I think it pushed her even further; being a single mother opened her up to pediatrics,” Sydney Guenther said.
But being in nursing school has not been a smooth ride.
Guenther said she struggled at first to find the balance between parenting and school. She had trouble figuring out how to care for her daughter while also keeping up with school.
“It’s been a journey for sure,” Guenther said. “It’s been a tough time being a single mother.”
While Lainey is now doing much better, Guenther said she still has to take her to many medical appointments. Lainey, who is almost a year old, is still underweight for her age. Guenther takes her to kidney specialists, dermatologists and more.
On top of caring for her daughter, Guenther also had to keep up with school work.
According to Guenther, nursing students are expected to put in around 36 hours of studying at the UNMC College of Nursing.
Despite the extra work, Guenther said her college has been understanding about her situation.
“They’ve been so accommodating,” Guenther said.
And after attending therapy and leaning on those around her, Guenther said she has finally found a balance between school and caring for Lainey.
In fact, Guenther did so well that she’s graduating from the UNMC College of Nursing on Thursday and already has a job lined up.
“I’m really proud of myself,” Ashley Guenther said.
And so are those around her.
“She’s so resilient,” Sydney Guenther said. “I’m so proud of her.”