Nucor Corp. is evaluating locations in three states as the site of its new $2.7 billion sheet mill.
The company announced Monday that its board of directors approved the construction of a new state-of-the-art, 3-million-ton sheet mill, and it is evaluating locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The new mill will be geographically situated to serve customers in the Midwest and Northeast markets and will have a significantly lower carbon footprint than nearby competitors.
"This greenfield sheet mill complements Nucor's existing operations, allowing us to more effectively service customers in the region and grow our core business, while creating substantial value for our shareholders,” said Leon Topalian, president and chief executive officer of Nucor.
Topalian said the mill would allow Nucor to competitively meet the growing need that many of its customers — particularly in the automotive market — have for high-quality steel with a lower carbon footprint.
The new sheet mill is expected to cost about $2.7 billion and have the capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel annually. The mill will be able to produce hot-rolled sheet products with downstream processing, including a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities and, initially, two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities, as well as a construction-grade line. Once state and local incentives, permitting and other regulatory approvals are received, construction is expected to take two years.
"The green and digital economy is being built with steel, and Nucor, as one of the cleanest steel makers in the world, is poised to be able to meet these unique opportunities," Topalian said.
In addition, Nucor’s board of directors announced its approval Tuesday of the construction of a new melt shop at one of the company's existing bar mills in the western United States. The new $100 million melt shop will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually and create about 140 new full-time jobs, with start-up expected in 2024.
The construction announcements came only days after Nucor announced it is expected to post record third-quarter earnings. The third quarter will end on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Nucor said it expects third-quarter earnings to be in the range of $7.30 to $7.40 per diluted share, which is expected to be the highest quarterly earnings in Nucor history. The expectation surpasses the previous record of $5.04 per diluted share set in the second quarter of 2021.
The Nucor internal business units' forecasts suggest that the company’s fourth quarter of 2021 results are likely to continue the trend of exceptional performance it has seen so far this year.
During the third quarter, Nucor repurchased 6.7 million shares at an average price of $105.58 per share. Nucor returned nearly $2 billion to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments year-to-date.
On Friday, the company board of directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to stockholders of record on Thursday, Sept. 30.
It is Nucor's 194th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.