Residential

1107 E. Meadow Ridge Road, John Dvorak, new deck; 1308 Koenigstein Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Elliot Nordby, replace foundation wall; 405 S. Second St., Premier Portable Buildings, Melanie and Kyle McFarlane, install shed; 1210 W. Phillip Ave., Carson Lilly, install steps; 715 E. Pasewalk Circle, Premier Portable Buildings, Scott and Jeanette Schacher, install shed; 1410 S. Third St., Jorge Galindo, Glenn Wapelhorst, repair interior; 832 S. Ninth St., Jim's Construction, JK Naranjo Rentals, install egress window; 118 S. 13th St., Archers Home Improvement, Marie Platt, addition of sunroom and egress window; 2303 Bel Air Road, Ben and Kenzie Kucera, install fence; 1717 Lennon Ave., Walters Homes Inc., Randall Walters, new single-family dwelling with attached garage; 613 S. Fourth St., Kevin's Construction, Corbin Marksmeier, install fence; 2208 W. Prospect, Neemeyer Restorations LLC, Jason Lammli, remodel; 1217 Hayes Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Sheila Renschler/Boone, addition of sunroom and new garage; 1104 Hayes Ave., K Porter Construction ,Norfolk Area Habitat for Humanity, demolition, 701 Northdale Drive, Belden Lumber & Supply, David Carter, install fence; 609 S. 11th St., Jaun Rojas Jr., new shed; 2610 W. Norfolk Ave., Jared Rodgers, addition of storage room inside

Commercial

1120 N. First St., Love Signs Inc., L T C Properties, new sign (Madison House); 1400 N. Ninth St., Love Signs Inc., Michael Brogan, new sign (JK Med Spa); 106 S. Fifth St., Love Signs Inc., Huse Publishing Co., new sign (Bluestem/Boyd Jones); 120 E. Norfolk Ave., Roderick Sign Co., Hy­Vee Inc. new sign (Hy­Vee); 2101 W. Pasewalk Ave., Timperley Construction, Endgame LLC, install fence for garbage enclosure; 1900 W. Pasewalk Ave., Suite B, Kelberlau Construction, Williams Rentals LLC, finish interior building for office space; 1900 W. Pasewalk Ave., Suite B, Kelberlau Construction, Williams Rentals LLC, remodel business; 710 S. 13th St.., Suite A­8, Wes Wolverton Custom Homes LLC, Pasewalk Plaza LLC, remodel for PT clinic; 509 1/2 W. Phillip, JLR Construction, M & L Apartments LLC, repair due to fire damage; 1700 Market Lane (Renegade), dwb inc., L B D Properties, remodel

Tags

In other news

Bankruptcies for Jan. 12, 2022

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.