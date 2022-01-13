Residential
1107 E. Meadow Ridge Road, John Dvorak, new deck; 1308 Koenigstein Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Elliot Nordby, replace foundation wall; 405 S. Second St., Premier Portable Buildings, Melanie and Kyle McFarlane, install shed; 1210 W. Phillip Ave., Carson Lilly, install steps; 715 E. Pasewalk Circle, Premier Portable Buildings, Scott and Jeanette Schacher, install shed; 1410 S. Third St., Jorge Galindo, Glenn Wapelhorst, repair interior; 832 S. Ninth St., Jim's Construction, JK Naranjo Rentals, install egress window; 118 S. 13th St., Archers Home Improvement, Marie Platt, addition of sunroom and egress window; 2303 Bel Air Road, Ben and Kenzie Kucera, install fence; 1717 Lennon Ave., Walters Homes Inc., Randall Walters, new single-family dwelling with attached garage; 613 S. Fourth St., Kevin's Construction, Corbin Marksmeier, install fence; 2208 W. Prospect, Neemeyer Restorations LLC, Jason Lammli, remodel; 1217 Hayes Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Sheila Renschler/Boone, addition of sunroom and new garage; 1104 Hayes Ave., K Porter Construction ,Norfolk Area Habitat for Humanity, demolition, 701 Northdale Drive, Belden Lumber & Supply, David Carter, install fence; 609 S. 11th St., Jaun Rojas Jr., new shed; 2610 W. Norfolk Ave., Jared Rodgers, addition of storage room inside
Commercial
1120 N. First St., Love Signs Inc., L T C Properties, new sign (Madison House); 1400 N. Ninth St., Love Signs Inc., Michael Brogan, new sign (JK Med Spa); 106 S. Fifth St., Love Signs Inc., Huse Publishing Co., new sign (Bluestem/Boyd Jones); 120 E. Norfolk Ave., Roderick Sign Co., HyVee Inc. new sign (HyVee); 2101 W. Pasewalk Ave., Timperley Construction, Endgame LLC, install fence for garbage enclosure; 1900 W. Pasewalk Ave., Suite B, Kelberlau Construction, Williams Rentals LLC, finish interior building for office space; 1900 W. Pasewalk Ave., Suite B, Kelberlau Construction, Williams Rentals LLC, remodel business; 710 S. 13th St.., Suite A8, Wes Wolverton Custom Homes LLC, Pasewalk Plaza LLC, remodel for PT clinic; 509 1/2 W. Phillip, JLR Construction, M & L Apartments LLC, repair due to fire damage; 1700 Market Lane (Renegade), dwb inc., L B D Properties, remodel