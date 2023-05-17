A Norfolk business professional has launched his third nonfiction book.
Adam Olson, a financial adviser with Mutual of Omaha in Norfolk, released “RedZone Retirement Plan: A Playbook to Executing Your Ideal Retirement” on May 12.
The book is a step-by-step guide to help readers envision, create and live out their ideal retirement. It is geared toward those who are not yet ready to retire, as well as toward recent retirees, Olson said.
“I wrote this book to help people successfully retire and to simplify retirement planning for Americans,” Olson said. “If someone reads this book before they retire, their probability of a successful retirement will immediately increase.”
The book builds on topics discussed in Olson’s first two releases — “21 Things You Need to Know About Money” and “What’s Your Plan? A Financial Guide to Developing Your Ideal Retirement” — which came out in 2019 and 2021, respectively.
Olson said his latest book is geared toward readers who are 50 years old or older or anyone ranging from 10 years out from retirement to newly retired. It focuses strictly on retirement planning and is written with the assumption that the reader has a basic understanding of financial concepts, he added.
“RedZone Retirement Plan” comprises three parts: What readers need to think about, what they need to do and what they need to know.
Olson said the first portion is designed to help readers find their purpose in retirement and help them establish their dreams and goals, and the second portion helps them determine how much money they will need to retire and how to create their distribution plan. The final portion reviews Medicare, taxes and estate planning, assessing their impact on retirement.
“Some people may find it intimidating to meet with a financial planner, so they put it off and never get a solid retirement plan in place,” Olson said. “In fact, I think most people spend more time on their summer vacation plan than they do on their retirement plan, which is really sad to me.”
Olson said he hopes the book will help people realize everyone’s retirement is going to look different and that there is no “one size fits all” plan. His latest book was published to help people define what their own dreams and goals are and to give them concrete steps to make those a reality.
“You dreams and goals are going to be different than your neighbors, so don’t let outside influences tell you what your definition of a successful retirement plan is,” Olson said.
The book may be found at the Norfolk Public Library and on Amazon.
“I’m really proud of this one,” Olson said. “It took me a really long time to produce this final product, and it turned out great. I know this book will help a ton of people out there, and I hope they take the time to read it.”