WEST POINT — District Table & Tap is expanding to another main street.
Owner Andrew McCarthy recently announced the business had taken over space at 135 S. Main St. in West Point that formerly housed the Bohemian Duck and would be opening District Table & Tap-West Point in the next few weeks.
“We’re still waiting on some permits and some inspections,” McCarthy said. “Hopefully within 30 days.”
The new venture began for District after McCarthy’s business partner, Dirk Petersen — a native of Wisner — sat down to talk with representatives from West Point’s economic development and citizens of the community, as well as bankers and other business owners.
Going into the meeting, McCarthy said, he was skeptical of the idea to expand, but any apprehension he had disappeared when he walked through the building and then met with community representatives.
“They have a beautiful downtown area that really fits with what we have. It has the same kind of feel that we have in Norfolk with the brick walls and tin ceilings, exposed duct work,” McCarthy said. “It felt, right away when I walked in, like a smaller District Table & Tap.”
The Bohemian Duck closed earlier this year in that location, and McCarthy said the West Point business community and economic development has been eager to get the space filled.
“They love their community,” McCarthy said. “They’re really excited, so it was nice to meet with them and get their feedback on what they want to see from us and their expectations.”
The menu at the West Point location will mirror much of what is available at Norfolk’s District Table & Tap. That will include a waffle bar, bottomless mimosas and breakfast pizzas on Sunday morning, McCarthy said.
Since West Point is in the heart of beef country, McCarthy said there are plans in the works to make sure some of the menu options include the local Nebraska beef for the burgers.
Hiring and training of staff are ongoing, McCarthy added. Some staff that already has been hired is spending time training at the restaurant in Norfolk while paperwork for the West Point location wraps up.
McCarthy said the new venture is exciting, especially when paired with the recent addition of District’s third business partner, Loup River Distilling in St. Paul.
“It’s going to be really fun,” McCarthy said. “It’s a neat place in downtown West Point, and there’s just a lot of excitement. I’m really excited to get rolling.”