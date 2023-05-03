About five months ago, Trevor and Keri Werner learned devastating news about their business.
After a year of operating Sears Hometown Store in Norfolk, they were made aware of Sears’ plan to liquidate and shutter all of its remaining Hometown Stores around the country. Their store at 2110 Market Lane in Norfolk was to be among them.
“We were surprised,” Trevor Werner said. “We had just started it about a year ago.”
The Werners had purchased Sears Hometown Store in December 2021 and had spent the next 12 months building clientele and establishing a good rapport with customers in the community. They weren’t ready to call it a day.
In February, the Werners dropped the Sears name from their store and opted to move forward as Norfolk Hometown, a decision they’re glad they made.
“We had employees and a building, so we decided to make a go of it on our own,” Trevor Werner said.
The change has allowed the Werners to make changes in its inventory. The store no longer carries a large tool selection, but home furnishings, including sofas and chairs, were added to its offerings. The store also continues to carry a broad selection of large and small appliances.
“We still mainly focus on the American-made brands — Whirlpool, Maytag, Kitchen-Aid and Amana,” Werner said. “We’re still doing lawn and garden, still doing the bedding, and we added furniture.”
A total of five people — including the Werners — work at the store, which is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Delivery and service are still part of what the business has to offer, as well.
The change also allowed the Werners to include inventory from Keri Werner’s traveling Sneak Peek Boutique.
“She’s got all of the latest fashion trends in clothing, shoes, sunglasses, exclusive brands of coffee flavorings and candles from Milk House candles,” he said.
Keri Werner added she also has a selection of bags from Michael Kors and Coach, as well as wigs made from human hair for individuals who are dealing with alopecia.
Keri Werner said the addition of the Sneak Peek Boutique to the store has helped raise the profile of the business after Sears announced it would be closing its stores, as well.
“(Sears) ended up putting those signs out that said ‘Store Closing,’ ” Keri Werner said. “That really got us under the weather. Everybody thinks we’re closed, but we’re not.”
The Werners opted to place some of the boutique merchandise in the store’s front window with attractive lighting to help get the attention of passersby. With word now spreading that the store is still open, the Werners are excited about what the future holds.
“We can get more product than we could before. We can get everything faster and pass on better deals to the customer, too, because we can get stuff cheaper,” Trevor Werner said.