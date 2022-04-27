Tax season is winding down at Herley & Reinke Accounting P.C.
Employees of the business — located at 508 Prospect Ave. in Norfolk — can take a breath for the first time since its transition from Schumacher, Smejkal, Herley and Elm P.C. of Columbus.
“Starting Jan. 1, we essentially split the offices up to where we could concentrate more on the clients served out of this location,” said Brock Herley, a partner who had been part of the firm since he moved to Norfolk from Seward in 2003.
Herley said at the time he had joined, the firm was known as Scow, Reif, Kruse and Schumacher, but it has a history in the Norfolk community that dates back to at least the early 1990s.
“Originally, it was Velda Groninger,” Herley said of the accountant who merged firms with the Columbus and David City-based Scow, Kuhlman, Reif & Kruse P.C. in 1992.
BrenDee Reinke joined the firm after moving to Norfolk from Sidney in 2009. She now lives in Neligh, where her husband owns a business.
The new firm, Herley & Reinke Accounting P.C., offers a full range of accounting, bookkeeping and consulting services, including tax services for entities and individuals, which includes many clients in construction and agriculture. It also provides services for nonprofit organizations and municipalities, as well as for-profit audit engagement.
Reinke said few things have changed about the firm since the transition: “Same building. Same phone number, pretty much changed the website, but it’s the same staff, added new staff.”
Herley said the goal in the transition was primarily so the Norfolk office could better serve its clients in the area. The best aspect since the transition took place, he added, is that everyone is going in the same direction.
“Nothing has changed here except for hopefully improved services,” he said. “That really was the goal. It wasn’t bad before, but to keep a great working relationship, and now we can focus a little bit more on that.”
The firm is open from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Friday.