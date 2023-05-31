When Kevin Langel got to know Norfolk Auto Center owner Andy Swanson, the Langel Auto Sales owner always hoped Swanson would take over his own business.
That wish came true as Swanson recently purchased Langel Auto, allowing the longtime auto seller to enter “semi-retirement” as he calls it.
“I’ve always gotten along with Andy Swanson and his team. We’ve always had a great business relationship,” said Langel, who will stay on for a bit to help with the transition of the two stores. “It’s been a nice fit.”
It’s somewhat serendipitous that the two companies are coming together. Langel’s father, Cliff, had originally constructed the building that Norfolk Auto calls home at 1123 S. 20th St. Cliff Langel, a longtime auto seller, retired in 1987.
“What I think about the sale that is happening is the tradition that goes with these two stores,” Langel said, adding that after his father’s retirement, he and his wife, Patti, built Langel Auto. “... Now they’re going to be one. I think that’s a pretty neat thing.”
Swanson said buying Langel Auto would allow more opportunities for his employees.
“They’re going to come down here to run, manage or oversee it,” he said. “There’s a dire need for rentals right now. He (Langel) and I were talking (a while back) that I let out my secret that I wanted this piece of property because it’s a great piece of property.”
Swanson praised the building’s frontage, condition and location off of Highway 275.
“We want to keep the reputation up because Kevin has a great reputation and I feel like we do, too,” Swanson said. “... It fits our model. It’s not far away. It’s less than a quarter mile away.”
Swanson has been in the car business since 1988. He originally started out in Missouri before moving back to his hometown of Laramie, Wyoming, where he worked until 2007. He then bought Norfolk Auto the same year and has been in the area ever since.
Since starting Langel Auto, the longtime owner noted the car-buying business had changed quite a bit. Langel said he previously would go to auctions to purchase cars while now the set-up has moved to buy vehicles online.
“Technology has changed,” Langel said. “The way people shop has changed. Now people can go onto different websites and compare (cars).”
Aside from helping with the transition of Norfolk and Langel Auto, Langel plans to travel and spend more time with his family.
“I’m excited for Kevin’s help and his semi-retirement,” Swanson said.