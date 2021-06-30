Jami Maxey’s workplace is her dream come true.
About 10 years ago, the Norfolk esthetician first envisioned owning property for a stand-alone building to house the salon and spa she had opened with business partner Sharon Rudnick.
“For years — truly, 10 years — I would have floor plans all over my bed. I’d cut a piece from here and put it there. All hours of the night, I’d spend building this salon. I knew I would get it, but I didn’t know when,” Maxey said.
In April this year, Maxey’s dreams were realized when Mirage Salon & MedSpa moved from its former location to a newly constructed building on land she owns with her husband, Justin, located a mere block away.
But turning her visions into reality didn’t happen overnight, and it didn’t happen without its share of challenges.
Mirage Salon & Spa started in a strip mall in 2010 after she and Rudnick decided to go into business together.
“We were working in another place and decided to go off on our own,” she said of the partnership.
Maxey — who is a barber, as well as an esthetician — did skin care in the back of the location, operating that portion of the business as Mirage Skin.
In 2014, she also teamed up with business partners Charles Harper and Wendell Lewis to launch Mirage MedSpa and to begin offering Botox, Juvederm and SkinPen Microneedling. Options like CoolSculpting and microblading were later added.
Challenged by their limited space, the med spa moved into a location a few doors down in the same strip mall in 2017.
“For three years, I had two different businesses in one strip mall — Mirage Salon and Mirage MedSpa,” Maxey said. “After doing that for about three years, I thought, ‘This is crazy. We share so many clients.’ ”
Some clients were missing opportunities because they didn’t know about services offered a few doors away, she added.
Maxey said she realized how much she loved her career and couldn’t envision herself doing anything else, so she approached her husband about the idea of building that stand-alone business on a parcel of land just down the street.
“I’m definitely the risk-taker in our marriage, but finally he was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go for it.’ ”
Her visions and planning over the years paid off as plans for the facility got underway. While the building is only about 500 square feet larger than the businesses’ former locations, the more efficient use of space provides enough room for both sides of the business to comfortably operate.
At Mirage, there are eight stylists, all of whom do hair and nails, as well as three practitioners, who take care of customers of the med spa. Two estheticians and a massage therapist also are on staff, as well as a full-time receptionist and two part-time receptionists, one of whom will soon join the stylists later this year.
And, “there’s room to grow,” Maxey said.
Its proximity to the former locations is an added bonus, she said.
“In our industry, moving location — on average — you lose about 10% of your business,” she said. “We went from 2108 Taylor to 2208 Taylor, so it’s really easy for our clients to find us.”
The construction of the new building took a little longer than Maxey had expected because materials were held up by COVID-19 issues, she said. COVID-19 also created a challenge and some worry for Maxey as her industry was so heavily affected by directed health measures.
“I’m so grateful,” she said. “For the last 10 years, we’ve had an increase (in business) every year, and then you get shut down for eight weeks, and you’re like, ‘How in the world can I keep this streak going?’ ”
Maxey used creative strategies to make it through the challenge, including a “Ding Dong Ditch” campaign where customers could order a care package for someone and have it delivered to their doorstep without any face-to-face contact.
“I had so many of my clients reaching out and buying gift cards and doing great things they didn’t have to do to help our business stay afloat,” she said.
The support she received is a reflection of the Norfolk community — especially its business community — as a whole, she said.
Maxey said she was encouraged to see so many Norfolk business professionals come out to celebrate during Mirage’s recent open house.
“We have a lot of young business leaders in the community that are going to do wonderful things. I love the growth. I’m really excited about our future,” she said. “I think Norfolk is going to continue to grow in positive ways, and these young business leaders are going to be the ones to make it happen.”