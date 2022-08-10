It almost seems fitting that the new owners of Floral Expressions were in a funeral procession when they saw the “business for sale” sign at 509 S. 13th St.
Leslie Bell said she and her mother, Shellee Honcik, were on the way to the cemetery for her grandmother’s funeral when they learned the floral shop that provided arrangements for several major family events — including funerals — was on the market.
“Dave did the flowers for our dad’s funeral and grandma’s funeral. He did the flowers for a lot of stuff for us,” Bell said of the business’s co-founder, Dave Freudenburg. “I thought, ‘We can't let that close.’ ”
Honcik suggested they purchase the business and, a short time later, Jessica Messenger — Bell’s sister who was living in Pennsylvania — received a text message asking if she was interested in being part owner of a flower shop.
Within the week, Bell and Honcik were in touch with a Realtor and had spoken with Freudenburg about purchasing the business. At the beginning of March, the mother and daughters had decided to move forward. They officially became the new owners in July.
“Everything just kind of fell into place,” said Messenger, who since has moved back to Norfolk to take care of the day-to-day business at the shop.
Bell works as accountant at a firm in Albion. Honcik is a partner and owner in an accounting firm in Albion and Columbus. They remained with their firms but handle the bookkeeping and paperwork for the flower shop, Bell said.
Messenger — whose background includes work in greenhouses — is working with Freudenburg to ensure the business transitions smoothly and to master floral arrangements.
“Dave has been so gracious to stay on and keep working with us,” Messenger said. “We love Dave.”
Freudenburg has 50 years of experience in the floral business. He opened Floral Expressions with Dale Tomka on Jan. 1, 1996, and continued to operate the store after Tomka’s death six years ago.
Freudenburg said he never intended to close the store, and he is happy to have new owners carry on what he and Tomka started so many years ago.
“It’s time to semi-retire,” Freudenburg said of his own plans. “I’m back to 40 hours a week now, which is easy compared to what it was. It was a lot of work.”
With a smile, Freudenburg said he would stay on until the new owners no longer need his help.
“He can stay as long as he wants,” Messenger said.
Messenger said they hope the transition will remain seamless; they don’t plan on changing many aspects of the business. It still is open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
“We did get a new point-of-sale system, and we added some more home decor things here and there,” Messenger said.
She added that they would like to get more involved in doing flowers for weddings in addition to the arrangements they now do for occasions like funerals and new arrivals.
The sisters agreed: The opportunity to play a part in major events — like funerals, weddings and new arrivals — in the lives of customers is the best part of their new roles so far.
“I can remember at our dad’s funeral and our grandmother’s funeral, going through the plants people sent and the arrangements people delivered and thinking, ‘Oh, so and so sent this,’ ” Bell said. “Those were bright spots in an otherwise (sad) day.”
Messenger added: “You get to share in a little part of that and bring joy. There’s not enough of that in the world.”