Business Name and Address:
River Mill Coffee Co.
407 W. 11th St. (Highway 275), Neligh
Owners and/or operators and their backgrounds: Heather Veik and Rachael Barlow, who are both former elementary school teachers, left teaching after 10 years to open the coffee shop because they felt a calling to do something different with their lives. They attended an intensive three-day coffee school in Fort Worth, Texas, this past summer.
When did your business open? Sept. 27
Number employed: The two co-owners and two employees
Hours of operation: 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
How do you describe your business to others? River Mill Coffee Co. offers specialty beverages — coffees, teas and premium soft drinks — in a warm, cozy and inviting environment. We want everyone to feel welcome and to come in and sit a while in a place that offers a friendly atmosphere. Eventually we will offer a few food items of the grab-and-go variety, and we will display local artists' work and give them a place to perform and even sell their creations.
Why did you decide to open your business? We opened the coffee shop for both practical and personal reasons. There's no dedicated coffee shop in Neligh, so we saw the need for a quiet, sit-down coffee place that offers respite for people wanting to escape the toxicity that has become so prevalent in society. We also each needed a change from teaching, and we actually felt called to open this business together. It feels like a spiritual venture for us.
What makes your business distinctive? We have lots of personal touches with furniture and decor that come from our families. Our husbands, Adam Veik and Mike Barlow, helped make the vision we had for this place come to life. We also use local coffee from Jim Bean Coffee out of O'Neill.