SNYDER — The Snyder Mini Mart has a new owner.
Dan and Linda Dirkschneider of Snyder recently announced the sale of Snyder Mini Mart to Taylor Quik Pik of Blair.
The Dirkschneiders built and opened the first area mini-mart convenience store on Highway 91 more than 40 years ago and have dedicated much of their time to serving the community.
The Mini Mart became a center of the community and a regular stop for many early in the morning until late in the evening for gas, refreshments, groceries, newspapers and beverages.
As they enter retirement, the Dirkschneiders said they are happy the business will retain its community-oriented service.
“We will keep the small-town, family-friendly feeling,” said Eric Taylor.
The store will retain its 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. schedule seven days a week and will feature the same grocery selection, products and services, added Brooke Taylor Shallberg.
But a new look is on the horizon for the business.
Jason Ricks, vice president of operations, said the store would undergo a full remodel beginning the week after Christmas.
“A kitchen will be added. Our own brand of ‘Hometown Pizza’ will be made here,” he said. “Chester’s Chicken is on the menu. The fountain drink dispensary will be enlarged. A beer cave will be built. Chairs and tables for in-house coffee drinkers will be added.”
New restrooms also are planned for the facility.
Taylor Oil Co. began in 1954, when the U.S. Navy veteran grandfather began a rural gas truck delivery in the Orum area. The business acquired gas stations. As his son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Laura Taylor, joined the business, several convenience gas stations were added.
Today, Taylor Quik Pik has two Blair stations and businesses at Fort Calhoun and Louisville in Nebraska and Missouri Valley, Shelby, Harlan,and Council Bluffs in Iowa.
Siblings Eric Taylor and Brooke Shallberg, third-generation members of the Taylor family, will be at the Snyder location.