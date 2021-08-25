On the first day in his new office, Jon R. Hansen was surprised by how much he had missed one simple feature that he previously did not have.
“Windows. My little office had zero windows,” the wealth management specialist said of his business’ former location. “I didn’t realize I missed windows like I do.”
On Aug. 16, Hansen’s business — J. Hansen Wealth Strategies — started operating at its new location at 1010 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk, a space that provides numerous benefits for clients, as well.
“I have great clients,” Hansen said. “I truly do. It’s amazing. So many of my clients are friends; they’ve become friends.”
Hansen has had plenty of experience in the field of financial planning to develop solid relationships and trust with his clients.
A graduate of Stanton High School, he spent time in the U.S. Army before graduating with a degree in agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then returning to Northeast Nebraska, where he and his wife could raise their three children near grandparents.
His financial planning career began about 16 years ago with Edward Jones Co. in Norfolk. Two years ago, he made the move to become independent.
That decision provided a challenge, Hansen said, because he was not able to solicit the business of existing clients because of a prior agreement, but in the end, many of his clients sought him out and followed him.
Hansen said he prefers to talk to prospective clients and get to know them before he begins working with them; he does so to make sure there are no clashes in personality.
“This is a long-term thing for me,” Hansen said. “I plan on working with these clients for at least another 20 years or longer. That has to work or else it’s not good for anybody.”
Hansen said he also gets to know his clients to find out about their goals — where they are with their finances, where they want to be with their finances and at what age they want to be at their goal.
“My clients retire once. If they’re retired, they’re not going back to work,” he said. “We just continue to plan through that — good times and bad.”
The company he has chosen to help take care of clients is the investment banking company Raymond James, a name Hansen said many might know from the name of the stadium in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play.
“They’re a great support for me and my clients,” he said.
Hansen said the move of J. Hansen Wealth Strategies to its new location just north of Subway on Riverside Boulevard from a suite in a strip mall on Vicki Lane will bring better exposure to prospective clients and provide friendlier access for existing clients.
Hansen’s office manager, Carla Johnson, made the move to the new facility, as well. The first client Hansen said he saw at the new location happened to be the person from whom he bought the building.
“This is such a God thing, and I’m just going with it,” he said. “It’s been so good.”