A relatively new Norfolk business has expanded.
Battery Xchange moved from its original storefront location at 1407 Riverside Blvd. to 2125 Krenzien Drive, Suite B, in November and is now offering customers more merchandise than it ever could before.
“We outgrew our space,” said owner John Fanning of the reason for the move. “We just needed more room, so we started looking and found a bigger space.”
Battery Xchange has been part of the Norfolk business community since opening in July 2018, when Fanning saw a need for an alternative to skyrocketing battery prices.
“I grew up on the ranch and learned some stuff from my father,” Fanning said. “I knew that some of these batteries ... could be rejuvenated. That’s where we started.”
Fanning said he worked on about 100 batteries at home in his garage until he opened the store, which offers new and reconditioned batteries for a variety of equipment, including tools, power sports, trucks, tractors, marine, recreational vehicles, auto and power wheels.
After opening, it didn’t take long for the business to outgrow its roughly 500-square-foot location on Riverside Boulevard, Fanning said.
The new storefront — which is just off of Office Max and formerly housed a variety of businesses, including a Dollar General — is about 5,500 square feet, about 10 times the size of its original location.
“That gave us an opportunity to increase our inventory, too,” Fanning said. “We offer more products like e-bikes, e-scooters, solar equipment, generators and another line of batteries.”
The new location also allows for the business to take on outside work, such as golf carts. Battery Xchange also has added the Deka line of batteries and offers a wide selection of button batteries.
Fanning said a lot of the new inventory carried in the store was brought in by customer request. Traffic into the store has increased since moving to the new location, as well.
“In the month of December, two-thirds of our customers were new,” Fanning said. “That was surprising after 3½ years, but people that drive through here notice the sign and wonder what we’re doing. They’ll stop in and end up being customers. That’s very encouraging.”
The store is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Fanning said he is pleased with the new location and the changes it has allowed him to make. He’s gearing up for a busy spring season as batteries for power sports equipment like four-wheelers and side-by-sides come more into demand, and he’s excited for customers who haven’t been to the store to see what it now has to offer.
“We keep getting more and more stuff. People will ask for a certain battery — we’re just trying to meet a need,” he said.