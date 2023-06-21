Wonderfully Made 139, located at 412 W. Norfolk Ave., Flat No. 4, Norfolk, is owned and operated by Mandy Lewis. The following is a Q&A.
Owner and operator: Mandy Lewis is the owner and operator. She and her husband grew up in the Meadow Grove and Battle Creek areas. Both went to nursing school in Omaha and lived there for eight years before moving back to be closer to family.
“I have been a nurse at (Faith Regional Health Services) in the ICU/IMCU area since July 2008. We have four kids that keep us very busy. I had worked in esthetics for almost nine years before starting my own permanent makeup business,” Lewis said.
When did the business open? Appointment booking began on June 1.
Number employed: One
Hours of operation: At this time, by appointment only. Lewis is encouraging clients to message her for more information and to book appointments. The number is 402-750-1075.
How do you describe your business? “My goal is to offer a ‘one stop shop’ for permanent makeup. That if a client is going to trust me to do their eyebrows that they could also feel comfortable with me to do another permanent makeup service for them. So, if there was more than one area of concern, that a client could have a prior experience with me and have an established level of trust for each service desired,” she said.
Why did you decide to open your business? “I really enjoy the art of permanent makeup. I believe that we are all perfectly and wonderfully made by God, but I do honor the process of working on one of his creations. None of us need makeup, but the process of helping a person feel their best by losing a struggle and growing confidence is very fulfilling to me.”
What makes your business distinctive? “I feel that my years of nursing have built a very strong foundation of education, assessment skills and communication. ... I focus on educating about services, answering questions and developing expectations with each client. This aids the clients in making the most informed decision about their goal. My specific skill set, alongside taking the time to know each client and build that level of trust, creates a business that is distinctive to me.”