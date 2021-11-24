Wisner Family and Implant Dentistry is a new business located at 1000 F Ave. E, Wisner.
Business overview: Wisner Family and Implant Dentistry is a privately owned, single-location, general dental practice providing services to patients of all ages. It offers the whole suite of general dentistry services, including cleanings, fillings, crowns, dentures, extractions, nitrous sedation and root canals.
“I have also completed additional education about dental implants. I enjoy treating patients of all ages and especially welcome kids to the practice,” said Steven V. Ready, owner.
Owner’s background: Ready, doctor of dental surgery, is the sole owner and operator of Wisner Family and Implant Dentistry. He grew up on a farm near Scribner and graduated from Logan View High School near Hooper in 2008.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, he entered dental school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center college of dentistry and graduated in 2013. Ready practiced for three years in LeMars, Iowa, before getting the opportunity to move back to Northeast Nebraska to start his own private practice in Wisner.
When did the business open? Wisner Family and Implant Dentistry officially opened Nov. 3.
Why did you start this business? “I have always desired to own a dental practice and feel fortunate that I found a great community to do it in. I feel strongly that rural Nebraskans deserve access to the same kind and quality of care that residents of bigger cities have,” Ready said.
How many are employed: “Currently, I have three other staff members. I envision a staff of about six plus myself when we are at capacity and working full time. Staff members include dental assistants Samantha Via and Autumn OneHorn, plus Carol Polenske at the front desk,” Ready said.
Hours of operation: “Currently, I am part time, Wednesday through Friday, but beginning Monday, Jan. 3, we will be open full time Monday through Thursday with some Fridays. We are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and we will be evaluating the demand for opening earlier or closing later for our patients.”
What makes your business distinctive? “We are a solo private practice in a smaller office setting that emphasizes high-quality dentistry. I want to take the time to get to know my patients, their goals and their desires for their smiles. We try to maintain a calm and confident environment where even the most anxious patients can be relaxed and receive the care they need. I also enjoy treating patients of all ages. No patient is too young or too old for quality care,” Ready said.
