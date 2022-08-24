Wild Embers Apothecary is located at 116 E. Fourth St. in Neligh.
Owners/operators and their background: Rebecca Fletcher from Pierce and Shellea Olsufka from Ogallala are cousins who also work as paraprofessionals in the education system. Fletcher works for Elkhorn Valley Schools, and Olsufka works for the Ogallala Public Schools. Both are married and have children. Additionally, Fletcher helps run the family farm with her husband, and they raise goats and sheep as well as raise crops.
When did your business open? The storefront opened on Aug. 5, 2022, but the duo began their business at vendor events in 2020. "Due to COVID, we had time on our hands because we weren't in school,” Fletcher said, “so we had to find something to do." They began making skin care products out of goat milk, and then they branched off from there.
Number employed: The two owners.
Hours of operation: 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays
How do you describe your business to others? "First and foremost, we offer handmade goat milk products and natural spa products,” Fletcher said, “Additionally, we offer gift-type items from Nebraska-based vendors."
Why did you decide to open your business? "We liked the idea of being centrally located somewhere where we could be open more regularly than just at vendor events,” Fletcher said. “Neligh has a thriving downtown area, and we liked what we saw here."
What makes your business distinctive? "The type of products we sell,” Fletcher said. “Everything is unique and handmade; nothing is mass-produced."