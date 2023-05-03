Twisted Nick’s Camper Service and Repair is located at 1507 Channel Road, Norfolk. Here's a Q&A with operators Nicholas Asmussen and Donny Sothan.
Owners and/or operators and their background: Nicholas Asmussen and Donny Sothan are the operators. Asmussen has 10 years in the camper field. Sothan is a technician at Twisted Nick’s and Asmussen’s business partner.
When did your business open? April 1.
Number employed: Two .
Hours of operation: The business is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
How do you describe your business to others? “We work on campers from top to bottom,” Asmussen said. “We do anything that they need done. We’re in the process of building a teardrop camper back (in the shop) from the ground up.” He added they do not work on motorhomes.
Why did you decide to open your business? “It’s been something I’ve been wanting to do for a while,” Asmussen said. “… This was the opportunity that presented itself and I’m certified and I like the field. I like to think I’m pretty good at it.”
What makes your business distinctive? Sothan said Twisted Nick’s uniqueness comes from the fact that it is “a small-town business.”
Asmussen said although its labor rate is about the same, its bids are generally less. He added that the business offers mobile service, which not a lot of other businesses provide.