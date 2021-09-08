Thunderhead Brewing Co.

Assistant manager Becky Scheef of West Point (right) and manager Todd Macken of Humphrey are at the bar to welcome patrons to the newest business in West Point. Thunderhead Brewing Co. has 18 flavors of beer on tap and many beverages in cans.

 DELORES MEISTER/NEWS CORRESPONDENT

Thunderhead Brewing Co. is located at 139 S. Main St., West Point.

Managers/operators: Todd Macken of Humphrey is the manager. Becky Scheef of West Point is the assistant manager.

Business overview: Thunderhead Brewing Co. in West Point is a taproom where beer drinkers have 18 flavors to choose from, ranging from domestic lagers to beers brewed with Sandhills honey, Nebraska corn, Oregon peaches and a variety of others on the menu. Food is not served, but it may be brought in.

Number of employees: Five

Hours of operation: 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday.

When did the business open: A State of Nebraska liquor license was issued to Thunderhead Brewing Co. in West Point in August. The business opened in mid-August.

About the location: The patio and entrance to the tap room is on the south side of the building, where 18 of the Thunderhead Brewing Co.’s original draughts and other beverages are offered. The original draughts are brewed at the Kearney location and trucked in 16-gallon kegs.

The taproom lower walls are tin, and the upper are dark wainscoting. The bar is highly varnished walnut tree log. Table tops for the 50-person capacity room are finished live-edge wood. The patio seats 45.

Many months of construction and rehab were spent bringing this building — which was the mainstay hardware store for more than 50 years — into a main floor, east entrance event center with upper-level offices and a south entrance to a tap room and patio.

The historic brick building was built in the late 1890s and, for many years, was the social center of the community. The upper level was the party and dancing center, located a block from the train depot. The tap room was an addition to the original building and for many years served as a supply area for the hardware store.

