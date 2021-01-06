New in Town: The Sandhills Bakery & More

Owners/operators and their background: The Sandhills Bakery & More is owned and operated by Jody Koenig. Her husband, Jerome Koenig Sr., also is half owner, but she manages the operation of the bakery.
Location: 124 S. Second St., Elgin
Koenig said she has wanted to own a bakery for a long time. Her late mother, Marg Suhr, had a great influence on Koenig’s love for baking, and the shop is dedicated to her mother’s memory.
“My mom was a very good baker. She taught me how to bake,” Koenig said. “She always had something made for us when we got off the bus at school.”
How many are employed at the bakery? One
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Koenig, who manages the senior center in Elgin, said she does take orders through her Facebook page, where her email and phone number can be found, and, she added, it is her goal for the new year to be open more.
When did your bakery open? Mid-2020
What can customers expect at your bakery? Koenig offers a variety of baked goods, including pastries, cupcakes, two-layer cakes, breads, fruit pies, homemade breads, sticky rolls, cookies and more. Koenig said she does not offer elaborate birthday cakes or wedding cakes, but she does offer a variety of flavors of cupcakes and tries to offer a variety of other items, as well.
What makes your bakery distinctive? “I’m a country baker,” Koenig said. “I’m not an elegant, fancy baker. I’m a country baker that does pies, cinnamon rolls and breads. That’s what I am.”