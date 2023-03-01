Tattoo Therapy, located at 207 W. Norfolk Ave. Norfolk (alley entrance), recently opened in Norfolk. The following is a Q&A with owner Mark Aguilar.
Owners and/or operators and their background: Mark Aguilar is the owner and tattoo artist for Tattoo Therapy. “I have always been passionate about art,” Aguilar said, “and it’s what motivated me to pursue tattooing and starting up my studio. Although I have lived most of my life in Norfolk, I spent some of my teenage years in Minnesota, where graffiti is seen as an expressive art form.
“I pursued a career in auto body in which I would paint cars that I had fixed and cars that would be displayed in car shows. All these different experiences have helped me develop experience and knowledge in lettering, shading, color, texture and more. Helping me enhance my creativity, knowledge and passion for art and reflect that in my tattoos.”
There has been a recent addition to the studio, Simry Machuca has joined the Tattoo Therapy family. He has five years of experience in tattooing.
When did your business open? Tattoo Therapy opened up for the public in October 2022.
Number employed: Two.
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (may vary based on appointments); closed Sundays and Mondays.
How do you describe your business to others? Tattoo Therapy focuses on quality and experience overall. People usually choose their tattoos as a form of expression, and each tattoo can have a unique story or meaning behind it. “I try to align the customer's request with my ideas to come up with a tattoo that's unique,” Aguilar said. “I focus on creating an experience that will help the customer feel content and comfortable with their tattoo by creating a piece of art that expresses exactly what they envisioned and wanted to express through a tattoo. Creating a sort of therapy experience by making sure, I was able to use art to help them show that story or feeling they wanted to express through their tattoo.”
Why did you decide to open your business? Aguilar decided to open his business to provide something new and different to Norfolk, a different style of tattooing as well as a studio with a different atmosphere, an atmosphere that is therapeutic to customers (and) providing a different perspective of what a tattoo is and what it represents.
What makes your business distinctive? “My focus and goal is to create a unique tattooing experience, along with a quality piece of art that allows the customer to feel expressed,” Aguilar said. “Tattoo Therapy is more than just a business, it’s an art studio, trying to bring a more urban feel to a small town. We prioritize quality and innovation.”