SERVPRO of Norfolk

Adam Wolfe (from left), Carl Holden and Andy Wolfe are business partners in ownership of the new SERVPRO of Norfolk. The company is part of a nationwide chain that offers a fire and water restoration, clean up and mitigation.

 KATHRYN HARRIS/DAILY NEWS

2303 Riverside Blvd., Norfolk

Owners/operators and their background: Adam Wolfe and business partners Andy Wolfe and Carl Holden own the Norfolk SERVPRO location.

Adam Wolfe said Holden has another franchise location in South Carolina, where Adam had spent the past three years. “He found out I was moving back into town, and we spent about three of four days looking at the area to see if it would be worth doing,” Adam said.

Adam said they purchased the area from the corporate office and went through the required training and set up.

“I’ve always pretty much done construction stuff my whole life, and I just looked into (SERVPRO),” Adam said. “It’s a good business to be in.”

Business overview: SERVPRO of Norfolk is a fire and water restoration, cleanup and mitigation company. The Norfolk location is locally owned but is part of a nationwide chain. It handles large and small commercial or residential jobs.

“There’s always insurance claims and people needing help with broken water lines and fire loss and mold and bio, and we can do anything from COVID cleaning to fire (cleanup),” Adam said.

Adam said the Norfolk business also would handle the construction side of the restoration, as well, if the customer wishes. “We try to be your one-stop shop. You have a loss and don’t know who to call for this or that — you call us and we’ll handle everything from here on out. We’ll deal with your insurance agent or adjuster. We’ll get it mitigated and stop any further damage. Get it cleaned up or dried out and do the reconstruction like it never happened.”

When did the business open? May 24

Hours of operation: Office hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the company offers 24/7 emergency response.

Number of employees: Six, but the business is hiring for technicians and office help.

What makes SERVPRO of Norfolk unique? “The whole structure of the entire franchise,” Adam said. “There’s all kinds of knowledge and expertise and guidance and support through our franchise headquarters in Tennessee.”

Adam said if the area experiences a major flood here, SERVPRO has semi-trucks of equipment “waiting to head out for any kind of storm damage.”

“There’s large loss teams,” he said. “There’s large disaster extreme teams ready to go. We’ve built relationships with other franchise owners — one is in Sioux City and one is in Lincoln. If I need anything from those guys, they’re one phone call away. I can get people here. I can get equipment here. The whole support group is huge.”

