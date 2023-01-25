The following is a Q&A with Rustic Riverside Mercantile owner Miranda Sims.
Business overview: Rustic Riverside Mercantile, located at 118 E. Grove St., West Point, is a high-end home housewares retail store with an emphasis on premium exquisite Nebraska hand-crafted products. Local owner Sims offers her own local handmade items and products created by other local crafters, including candles, pottery, baby products, soaps, perfumes, deodorants and seasonal home décor. All are Nebraska vendors.
When did the business open? November 2022
Hours of operation: 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday; closed on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Why did you open this business? For Sims as a youth, crafts were a hobby that she took seriously. Crafts became a passion. As a serious handcrafter, she sold her work at craft shows, farmers markets and her home. She had a youthful dream of having her own store. Now as her family has grown and a former law office location became available, she decided to open the store.
With extensive renovating, Sims launched her dream of her own store, and Rustic Riverside Mercantile morphed into a high-end home products retail shop.
“You don’t have to travel to the city for premium gifts,” Sims said.
In addition to Sims’ work, crafters across Nebraska from the far west to the northeast have found a retail outlet for their creations. A wide range of handmade items from baby products to candles, pottery, household products, Kevin Cordes woods, cutting boards, linens. towels, aprons, pillows and plants are on display.